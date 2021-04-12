Nominations for BBB Serving Northern Indiana’s Torch Awards for marketplace ethics now open

Nominations for BBB Serving Northern Indiana’s 16th annual Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics opened, April 7.

Presented by the BBB’s Charitable and Educational Foundation, the Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics are the premier celebration of marketplace ethics in Northern Indiana.

Businesses with exceptional ethics can nominate themselves or be nominated by an employee or member of the community here. All businesses within BBB’s 23-county service area, BBB accredited or non-accredited, are eligible to be nominated. Nominees must have been in business for at least one year, be A+ rated with the BBB and do business and reside in the BBB Serving Northern Indiana’s service area. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, July 7.

The 16th annual Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics will resume its in-person celebration this fall with a celebration luncheon of businesses, charities and individuals demonstrating outstanding character and ethical behavior during the BBB’s Build a Better Business Conference on Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Parkview Mirro Center in Fort Wayne.

“The business community continues to demonstrate the ability to provide trust and fairness within the marketplace, especially during extended times of uncertainty and unknown,” said Marjorie Stephens, BBB Serving Northern Indiana President/CEO. “It is our honor to bring everyone back together, safely, to celebrate these individuals and their dedication to the community.”

Nominated businesses will be notified by the BBB in mid-July with a formal application due from each nominee by Monday, Aug. 16. An independent panel of local judges will review all applications through the mid-September, followed by winner notification.

For more information on the 2021 Torch Awards, visit BBB.org/stream/page/17831/en/bbb-torch-awards-program or email us at info@northernindiana.bbb.org.