Nobody is above the law’: Trump finally arrested after NYC grand jury indictment

Photo caption: Former President of the United States, Donald Trump

Written by Bruce C.T. Wright, NewsOne

In a historic first, Donald Trump on Tuesday because the first former president of the United States to be arrested and arraigned on criminal charges following a grand jury indictment in New York City.

The twice impeached former president was arrested and formally charged on more than two dozen felony counts centered on alleged hush money he’s accused of paying to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to prevent her from speaking publicly about their relationship during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The exact charges have not been revealed because a grand jury’s proceedings are secret.

However, the New York Times reported that Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felonies.

State Supreme Court Justice Juan M. Merchan has been assigned to the case.

Trump’s arrest is the result of an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which is led by Alvin Bragg, the first Black person to serve in that role.

Legal experts said that Trump, who is 76 and currently a presidential candidate, was considered under arrest once he entered the Manhattan criminal courthouse.

BREAKING: Donald Trump is now under arrest in New York City ahead of his arraignment in court https://t.co/0NxzuxZt8I pic.twitter.com/9sdFFunjcM — CNN (@CNN) April 4, 2023

Protesters held signs reading words like, “Nobody is above the law,” as dueling Trump supporters wielded their own signs and American flags.

It was unclear how long Trump’s arrest, and processing including fingerprinting and arraignment could take before he was expected to be released on his own recognizance.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on NewsOne.