No Time to Waste: Why Chicago Must Act Now on Its Fiscal Future

The Chicago Crusader deserves praise for its recent coverage of the Chicago Financial Future Task Force and its Interim Report. The article laid out, in plain terms, the $1.15 billion budget deficit facing Chicago, the structural issues behind it and the hard truth: delaying action will only deepen the burden. This kind of thorough, accessible reporting helps your readers understand the seriousness of this challenge — and underscores why urgency is essential.

For Chicago’s Black residents, the stakes are especially high. Too often, the voices of Chicago’s Black populace are overlooked in policymaking decisions, even as these communities feel the harshest impact when city finances falter. Whether it’s cuts to essential services or higher taxes on already tight budgets, Black Chicagoans are frequently asked to carry more than their share of the weight. I am appreciative to the Crusader for not only illuminating this issue so fully for its readers but also placing it squarely in the context of community need and civic responsibility.

What makes the Task Force’s work important is not just the scale of the deficit or identifying such a robust menu of potential options, but the framework it offers. For too long, debates about Chicago’s finances have been presented as a grim choice between two unpalatable extremes: deep cuts that would hollow out city services or steep tax hikes that could drive residents and businesses away. This either-or framing is simplistic—and dangerous.

Instead, the Interim Report offers something Chicagoans have never had before: a menu of levers to pull, some immediate and others long-term, that together could help stabilize the city’s finances. But most importantly, it affirms our agency: Citizens and leaders can shape outcomes. We are not doomed to accept insolvency or surrender to crisis. We can act deliberately, decisively and with an eye to equity.

This matters profoundly for Black communities across the city. A menu means solutions do not have to come at the expense of neighborhoods that already carry disproportionate burdens. It means policymakers can make choices that protect essential services and invest in long-overlooked areas while still putting the city back on stable financial ground. But it requires courage, urgency and an insistence on being at the table when those choices are made.

Other major cities show us both the risks of delay and the possibilities of reform. Importantly, many of these are cities with large Black populations whose needs had to be front and center in the solutions. In the 1990s, Philadelphia faced a fiscal cliff but restored solvency under the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority, allowing investment in its Black neighborhoods to continue. In the mid-1990s, Washington, D.C. stabilized its budget through its Revitalization Act and a Control Board, generating surpluses to protect services in its predominantly Black wards by 1997. Majority-Black Atlanta enacted comprehensive pension reform in 2011 that prevented devastating cuts to programs vital for residents. In 2016, Dallas overhauled its Police & Fire Pension system with a 30-year funding plan, ensuring commitments to its communities of color.

These examples remind us that Chicago is not alone. Other cities have faced seemingly insurmountable deficits, yet with determined leadership and hard choices they have a way forward. They also remind us that protecting vulnerable communities must be part of the equation. Fiscal stability is not only a matter of numbers on a balance sheet—it is about whether neighborhoods will thrive or decline and whether residents will see opportunity or despair.

The Crusader’s coverage captures the depth and breadth of the problem. But it also points toward something larger: the need for all Chicagoans—especially Black Chicagoans—to demand urgency from leaders. Every year of delay pushes more dollars toward unfunded pension liabilities and away from schools, transit, housing and safety. Every year without reform narrows the city’s options.

The Interim Report is only a starting point. The final report, expected in May 2026, will offer more refined options and explore ways to address the most dire issue—pensions—without sacrificing the city’s long-term vitality. But we cannot sit back and wait for someone else to fix this. Community voices must remain engaged. Policymakers must take the roadmap seriously. And our city must act before options close and costs mount beyond repair.

Chicago has faced crises before and always proven our resilience, our capacity for innovation and our ability to come together. This is one of those moments. Options exist. Urgency is undeniable. And the consequences—for the future of all Chicagoans—could not be more profound.

Karen Freeman-Wilson is president & CEO of the Chicago Urban League and co-chair of the Chicago Financial Future Task Force. Learn more at https://chicagofinancialfuture.org.