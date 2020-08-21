No one will destroy the reminder

July 9th marked the one-year anniversary since the passing of Nation of Islam archivist, historian and communications guru Munir Muhammad, who died at the age of 69. His transition sent shockwaves throughout the Muslim community, the city of Chicago, the country and many parts of the world. Known affectionately as Brother Munir, Mr. Muhammad, along with his biological brother Halif Muhammad, and Shahid Muslim, founded the organization C.R.O.E., an acronym for the Coalition for the Remembrance of Elijah Muhammad in 1987.

C.R.O.E. is an archival library and information center that houses an extensive collection of historical memorabilia pertaining to the life and work of Nation of Islam leader the Honorable Elijah Muhammad. For the past 33 years, the group has compiled volumes of Muhammad Speaks newspaper periodicals, audio/video recorded speeches, press conferences, radio broadcasts and private meetings held at the dinner table of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad.

As the face of the organization, Munir Muhammad worked passionately and tirelessly to inform anyone whom he came into contact with about the significant contributions and greatness of his leader, teacher and guide. Traveling around the globe—whether interviewing heads of state on the continent of Africa or capturing the attention of college students in a lecture hall at the University of Illinois at Chicago—Munir Muhammad was always in the mode of educating people and chronicling history. From 1994 to 2019, Munir Muhammad served as Executive Producer and host of C.R.O.E. TV Productions, with two signature programs “Muhammad and Friends” and “The Munir Muhammad Show.”

In 1998 Munir spearheaded an effort to convert an old tavern, Fuzzy’s Den, into a state-of-the-art television studio and production facility. In the span of twenty-five years, Munir Muhammad conducted more than 10,000 interviews, with a wide array of guests from all walks of life. These guests included singer songwriter Smokey Robinson, actors Harry Lennix and Mario Van Peebles, John Rogers, CEO of Ariel Capital Mutual Funds, the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Min. Louis Farrakhan, former U.S. Senator Carol Mosley Braun, former Chicago mayors Richard M. Daley and Rahm Emmanuel, and current Mayor Lori Lightfoot, during her tenure as federal prosecutor during the Operation Silver Shovel.

He also interviewed Chicago and Gary Crusader newspapers publisher Dorothy Leavell, former ABC 7 journalist Charles Thomas and a cadre of elected officials. Before Facebook live, podcast, and YouTube channels, there was a man who created an independent platform for information and news to be accessed independent of mainstream media, introducing a new generation and re-acquainting an older generation to the teachings of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad unadulterated.

For that alone, let us never forget Munir Muhammad, a trailblazer and reminder.