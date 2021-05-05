No Action Taken by NWSL in Incident Involving Black Player

By J. Coyden Palmer

After a week’s long investigation into an incident involving Chicago Red Stars Defender Sarah Gorden, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) announced no disciplinary actions will be taken. The NWSL used the services of an independent investigator to look into a matter that had racial undertones.

Gorden claims a security guard in Houston racially profiled her and some of her friends when he would not allow the friends down on the field after the Red Stars opening match against the Dash. Gorden and an assistant coach for the Red Stars claimed white players were allowed to have their guests come down after the match and that Gorden was the singled out.

“Based on the findings of the independent investigator, no disciplinary action will be taken against the club (Houston Dash),” the statement from the NWSL began. “Because of the confidentiality restrictions in the policy, the league will not have further comment on the investigation itself or the outcome other than to thank those who came forward with their concerns and those who participated in the investigation.”

Gorden said after the match, her boyfriend and two other friends who were in attendance attempted to come down on the field and meet with her as other players were doing. A security guard stopped the group and aggressive language was used towards them Gorden claimed. She said her friends were threatened with arrest, at which point they retreated to the stands.

The Houston Dash released a statement after the incident apologizing to Gorden and saying they would look into her claims as well. The Dash contend that it was a misunderstanding and not a targeted racial bias incident. They claimed the security guard was attempting to enforce COVID-19 protocols that kept fans away from the field. However, they could not explain how the security guard stopped Gorden’s group while others milled about freely.

This is the third time in recent years when a Black player has been the subject of an alleged racist incident. In September of 2019, Adrianna Franch a goalkeeper for the Portland Thorns, was subjected to racist insults by a fan during an away game against the Utah Royals. The fan was banned from ever attending another NWSL game. In July of 2019, Jessica McDonald of the North Carolina Courage, claimed a Rio Tinto stadium guard in Utah threatened to call the police on her seven-year-old son when he attempted to come see his mother on the field after a match.

These incidents, critics of the NWSL claim, demonstrate a pattern of Black players and their families encountering hostility from fans and stadium security at league venues. Soccer in Europe has been dealing with an inordinate number of racist chants from fans over the last few years as well. Those incidents have caused some games to be suspended because security was not able to control the situation.

Neither the Red Stars or Gorden has released a statement concerning the outcome of the investigation. The NWSL announcement came on the same day as the Red Stars introduced new co-owner Josh Dixon, an African American entrepreneur and member of the U.S. National Gymnastics Team.