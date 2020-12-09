No. 5 Fighting Illini losses tough one to No. 2 Baylor 82-69

By Joseph G. Phillips

The 5th ranked University of Illinois Fighting Illini lost their first game of the season with an 82-69 defeat to 2nd ranked Baylor University last week.

Despite 18 points by Big Ten standout Ayo Dosunmu, the Illini had no answer for Baylor’s stifling defense.

In the first half, the Fighting Illini and Baylor exchanged baskets offensively, as both teams were forced to score under a high level of difficulty on nearly every possession.

Fighting Illini backup center Giorgi Bezhanishvili played one of his best games of the season after producing 15 points and four rebounds against Baylor.

He scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half.

Both teams amped up their play in the second half until two big free throws were made by Baylor, ending a 43-all tie with 12:51 remaining to play.

Following Baylor’s two clutch free throws, the team would score six straight points against the 3-0 Fighting Illini and close out the game on a 9-0 run.

Dosunmu and Bezhanishvili combined for 33 points in the loss.

This tense top-5 matchup against Baylor was filled with tough physical play, clutch shots, and full-court, man-to-man defense.

Final Score: Baylor 82, Illinois 69.

According to the University of Illinois website, the Fighting Illini wanted to bounce back with a strong performance after a close game against Ohio two weeks ago. Illinois’ No. 5 ranking is the highest for the program since owning the No. 1 spot in the final poll of 2005.