Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...



The National Medical Association (NMA)’s Council on Violence Prevention will host a series of pivotal events focused on addressing gun violence in Black communities during the 123rd Annual Convention. Led by Dr. Michael McGee, President of the Medical Staff and Emergency Department Medical Director at University of Chicago Medicine Crown Point, the NMA Violence Prevention Council has been at the forefront of efforts to tackle the public health crisis of firearm violence.

Dr. Michael McGee

The convention will take place from July 19–23, 2025 at the Hilton Chicago (720 Michigan Avenue), bringing together African American physicians and health professionals to discuss advances in medical science, share health policy priorities, and unite for meaningful community impact.

Violence Prevention

Initiatives:

The NMA’s Violence Prevention Council is deeply committed to combating gun violence through strategic public education, professional training, and community engagement. This year’s initiative will directly address the disproportionate impact of firearm violence on Black youth and families, providing solutions, resources, and partnerships to build safer communities.

Community Health Fairs and Gun Safety

Workshops:

On Friday, July 18th (1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.), the Council will host three community health fairs and gun safety awareness workshops at various locations throughout Chicago, including:

University of Chicago Centers for Care and Discover (5700 S. Maryland Street)

Healthy Hood Chicago with Rush Medical Center (2242 S. Damen Avenue)

Apostolic Faith Church (3823 S. Indiana Avenue), in partnership with the Cook County Physicians Association and NMA members.

At 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m., a Press Conference will be held at Apostolic Faith Church, where speakers including Pastor Dr. Horace Smith, NMA President Virginia A. Caine, and Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly will highlight the importance of Black Health and discuss safe gun storage strategies.

Walk a Mile with a Child (WAMWAC):

On Saturday, July 19th (8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.), the NMA will kick off the 2025 convention with the Walk a Mile with a Child (WAMWAC) event. This community-driven event will feature a one-mile walk through the city, symbolizing unity, wellness, and education. Following the walk, attendees will engage in an interactive STEM Fair, offering free health screenings, wellness resources, and hands-on STEM activities. Founded by Dr. Nelson Adams, WAMWAC raises awareness about healthy lifestyles in communities of color, focusing on the importance of physical activity and healthy eating.

Edward C. Mazique MD Symposium:

Later that day, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., the Edward C. Mazique MD Symposium will address the theme: “Overcoming Urban Community Gun Violence: Where Do We Go from Here? The Blueprint: For US, By Us!”

This impactful session will feature distinguished speakers including:

Congresswoman Robin Kelly

Senator Dick Durbin

Former Secretary of Education Arne Duncan

Selwyn Rogers, Jr., Chief, University of Chicago Trauma Center

Crystal Garrant, Executive Director, Sandy Hook Promise

Anthony Smith, Executive Director, Cities United

And more…

The symposium will focus on efforts to tackle gun violence in Black communities, including legislative measures, community-based interventions, firearm safety, and safe gun storage initiatives. Attendees will gain practical strategies for addressing gun violence, along with insights into ethical considerations for implementing these solutions in urban communities.

About the NMA:

The National Medical Association (NMA) is the largest and oldest national organization representing the interests of more than 50,000 African American physicians and their patients across the United States. The NMA Annual Convention and Scientific Assembly is the premier forum for the exchange of medical knowledge and discussion of African American health priorities.

For more information on the NMA’s Violence Prevention Council initiatives and to register for events, visit www.nmanet.org.