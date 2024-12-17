Nipsco’s public safety education and training action grant recipients announced

Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) has announced that 16 organizations across northern Indiana will be able to further their public safety initiatives as a result of support from the 2024 NIPSCO Public Safety Education and Training Action Grant program.

Over the past seven years, NIPSCO’s Public Safety Education and Training Action Grant has funded a total of 110 projects geared toward community and youth public safety education projects, as well as training for first responders, police and fire departments. Some of these include lithium-ion battery response training, carbon monoxide training and CPR and AED training for residents and first responders. The 2024 program recipients received grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 each.

“NIPSCO is proud to support the municipalities and organizations across our service territory that are committed to public safety education and training,” said Vince Parisi, NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer. “This year’s winning organizations presented compelling and impactful programs and initiatives that amplify safety and strengthen our communities.”

The recipients of NIPSCO’s 2024 Public Safety Education and Training Action Grant are:

• American National Red Cross – Disaster preparedness in NWI

• Boys & Girls Club of Greater NWI – Trauma-informed crisis intervention staff certification

• Cass County Emergency Management Agency – Fire service rapid intervention team

• Cedar Lake Fire Department – Public safety education and first responder training initiative

• Delphi Police Department – Citizen gun safety course

• City of East Chicago Fire Department- Fire prevention programs

• Cleveland Township Fire Department – Fire safety education house

• Crown Point Police Department – School resource officer protection

• Dyer Firefighters Association – Enhancing community risk reduction

• Franciscan Alliance Foundation – CPR and AED demo blitz

• Lagrange Firefighters – Supply carbon monoxide detectors for medic bags

• Lake County Homeland Security/EMA – Lithium-ion battery safety

• Lutheran Social Services of Indiana – Gear-Up Safety Program

• MAAC Foundation – First Responder Appreciation Day

• Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services – Emergency medical responder education

• Town of Long Beach – Youth Safety Adventure Camp

Information about the annual grant opportunity was shared throughout the company’s 32-county service area. Recipients were chosen after careful review by a selection committee that reviews all applications based on a set of criteria. NIPSCO’s goal is to support safety initiatives to assist communities throughout NIPSCO’s entire footprint, in keeping with NIPSCO’s core value of safety as a top priority for the company.

For more information about the 2024 Public Education and Safety Grant and to see this year’s recipients, visit NIPSCO.com/SafetyGrant.