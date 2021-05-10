NIPSCO to support Urban League Energy Ambassadors

NIPSCO has once again committed its support to approximately 45-50 NWI students’ in grades 11 and 12 with a $60,000 donation to the Urban League of Northwest Indiana’s NIPSCO Summer Internship that promotes college readiness.

“We are simply elated that NIPSCO continues to support this program providing our students with skills and experiences that prepare them for college and careers,” said Dr. Vanessa Allen-McCloud, President and CEO of the Urban League of NWI. “They get to interact with professionals in the energy industry while personally growing as individuals.”

The Energy Ambassador Program is categorized as a College and Career Readiness Program and is hosted virtually and in-person with the following goals:

Reduce social-emotional barriers for students

Increase interest in STEM careers

Boost self-esteem

Support emerging educational goals of students through experiential learning, career mentorship, guided personal development and access to resources

Over a 10-month period, students will participate in workshops and activities designed to educate and encourage. Curriculum topics include Post-high school planning, STEM careers (including trades) and college readiness, the scholarship/college application process, matching talents/interests & careers, mastery of soft skills, writing and research, personal development and mentorship.

It is partnerships like this that that truly make a positive impact on the youth of our communities, said Rick Calinski, Director of Public Affairs and Economic Development for NIPSCO. “The Energy Ambassador program will give these students an opportunity to learn about the utility industry and also help provide them the skills and confidence to meet educational and professional goals.”

Throughout the program and beyond, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana follows the progress and accomplishments of every participant while sharing opportunities for scholarships, internships and job opportunities added Allen-McCloud. “Thanks to NIPSCO, we are giving our students more and more opportunities for success.”

A formal check presentation will be on May 11, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m., at the Urban League affiliate.

About the Urban League of Northwest Indiana

For 75 years, the Urban League of Northwest Indiana’s mission has been to promote cultural diversity and economic opportunities in African American and minority communities. Fueling transformational change in Lake, Porter and La Porte counties, the Urban League has touched more than 3,000 children and youth annually through scholarships, college readiness, and developmental training programs. The Urban League also continues to make exceptional strides in providing a better quality of life for citizens across the Region.

For more information about the NIPSCO Energy Ambassador Program, call 219-887-9621 or visit www.ulofnwi.org.