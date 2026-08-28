NIPSCO storm response faces numerous calls for investigations and lawsuits

NIPSCO’s preparation for and response to the catastrophic August 11, 2026, derecho is facing mounting scrutiny from Indiana’s governor and Northwest Indiana lawmakers as customers pursue class-action litigation over prolonged power outages and alleged failures to control vegetation near utility lines.

The widening calls for accountability come after the most damaging outage event in NIPSCO’s history. The storm and additional severe weather affected approximately 374,500 customers, according to the utility. Some Northwest Indiana residents remained without electricity for nearly two weeks, losing food, income and access to medical equipment while temperatures remained high.

Gov. Mike Braun on August 24 directed the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor to file a complaint and petition the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to investigate NIPSCO. The requested review would examine the company’s storm preparation and restoration response, its vegetation-management and right-of-way maintenance practices, and whether money authorized by regulators for infrastructure and reliability improvements was used as promised.

“Hoosiers deserve accountability,” Braun said, accusing NIPSCO management of failing to provide adequate solutions despite extraordinary work by line crews, contractors and state personnel on the ground.

NIPSCO said it was aware of the governor’s directive and would cooperate if the commission opens an investigation. The utility said it is committed to transparency and to providing information about its operations and storm response.

The regulatory proceeding requested by Braun is not yet a finding that the company violated any law or utility rule. The consumer counselor represents ratepayers in cases before the IURC, which regulates the rates, charges and service of Indiana’s investor-owned utilities.

Legislators are seeking a separate public review. In an August 26 letter to Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, eight Northwest Indiana representatives asked that NIPSCO’s response be assigned to the General Assembly’s Interim Study Committee on Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications. They requested hearings in affected communities and said NIPSCO should appear for questioning.

The letter was signed by state Reps. Carolyn Jackson of Hammond, Earl Harris Jr. of East Chicago, Ragen Hatcher of Gary, Randy Novak of Michigan City, Chuck Moseley of Portage, Mike Andrade of Munster, Vernon Smith of Gary and Matt Pierce of Bloomington.

The lawmakers said residents deserved an independent, publicinvestigation into why restoration took so long and whether changes in state law are necessary. They also cited reports that some out-of-state crews providing mutual aid found the emergency response poorly coordinated. The letter characterized those accounts as reports, not established findings.

Four Democratic state senators, Rodney Pol Jr. of Chesterton, caucus Chair David Niezgodski of South Bend, Lonnie Randolph of East Chicago and Mark Spencer of Gary, also urged Braun to expand the review and strengthen protections for ratepayers.

Their August 24 letter asked for scrutiny of vegetation maintenance, right- of-way clearing and spending approved for reliability work. It also sought a customer-relief plan that could include automatic refunds or bill credits for improper charges, adjustments for customers on budget billing and a clear process for compensating customers affected by prolonged service failures.

The senators asked that NIPSCO make quarterly, in-person presentations to the IURC showing how rate-increase revenue is being used to strengthen infrastructure. They also called for greater transparency, stronger accountability standards and proof of comprehensive catastrophe planning.

The political pressure is unfolding alongside litigation in Porter Superior Court 1. An amended complaint filed August 17 names Valparaiso resident Jack Tipold and 15 co-plaintiffs and seeks to represent Indiana NIPSCO customers who allegedly suffered personal injuries, emotional distress or financial losses connected to outages dating to August 17, 2024.

One of the Plaintiff Jack Tipold sharing his story during the press conference.

The court has not certified the case as a class action. The allegations have not been proven, and damages have not been determined.

The complaint alleges that NIPSCO failed to adequately inspect lines and poles, identify hazardous trees, respond to complaints about encroaching vegetation and maintain enough qualified workers to clear rights-of-way. It contends those failures contributed to preventable outages when trees and limbs struck electrical equipment.

At an August 26 press conference, Attorney Kenneth J. Allen said the August storm was a tipping point after repeated outages. Attorney Otto J. Shragal said utilities know that trees and vegetation are leading causes of outages and argued that NIPSCO relied too heavily on reacting after damage occurred instead of maintaining a regular preventive trimming cycle.

Attorney Kenneth J. Allen

Tipold told reporters he was undergoing extensive oral surgery when the electricity failed. The procedure was interrupted, he said, and he returned to a home that also lacked power. With nearby pharmacies unable to fill his prescription and ice difficult to find, Tipold said he went about 48 hours without pain medication while his face swelled.

Electrical line sparking a fire.

“It was some of the most intense pain I’ve ever suffered,” Tipold said. He said the experience and the hardships he witnessed among neighbors motivated him to join the case.

During the press conference the Allen Law Group showed pictures of what they allege as vegetation that has grown into and around electric lines that NIPSCO’s vegetation management practice has not adequately addressed.

Another plaintiff, Margaret Shragal, had filed an earlier complaint alleging that an outage delayed surgery for a fractured hip. The amended case broadens the allegations to include customers reporting spoiled food, flooded basements, lost income, interrupted medical care and the inability to operate devices such as nebulizers and CPAP machines.

NIPSCO strongly disputed the characterization of its vegetation practices and said it would vigorously defend itself. The company said its electric operations and active vegetation-management program are overseen by the IURC and that its spending on vegetation management has more than doubled since 2016.

The National Weather Service described the August 11 event as a powerful derecho that produced widespread winds of 70 mph to more than 100 mph. A 99-mph gust was recorded at Gary/Chicago International Airport, while experts estimated peak winds of 100 to 110 mph in parts of Lake and Porter counties. The agency documented extreme tree damage, snapped utility poles and two tornado tracks that extended into Northwest Indiana.

That severity will be central to the dispute. NIPSCO has emphasized the historic scale and extensive damage to both its transmission and distribution systems. The plaintiffs and elected officials do not dispute that the storm was extraordinary, but they argue that the state must determine whether maintenance, planning, staffing, communication and earlier infrastructure investments reduced the risk as much as ratepayers had been promised.

By 5 p.m. August 25, NIPSCO reported that service had been restored to 99% of customers affected by the storms, with remaining work concentrated on individual locations requiring repairs. For residents who spent days in the dark, however, restoration has shifted the public debate from when power would return to whether the prolonged hardship could have been reduced, and what must change before the next major storm.