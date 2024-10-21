NIPSCO seeks grant applications for Public Safety Education and Responder Training

For the seventh consecutive year, Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) is accepting applications for its Public Safety Education and Training Action Grant to support local nonprofit organizations and first responders to provide public safety education and training across northern Indiana.

Grants are available in amounts ranging from $500 to $5,000. Applications are being accepted now through Nov. 8, with grant awards announced during the week of Nov. 25.

“Safety is a core value at NISPCO,” said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO Director of Public Affairs and Economic Development. “This grant equips our first responders and citizens with the latest knowledge and skills to not only prevent emergencies, but also to know how to respond to them. It is our mission to build a culture of safety to help ensure the communities we serve remain secure places where people live and work.”

Since 2018, the grant has funded nearly 100 safety education programs and various trainings for the public as well as for first responders. Last year, some of the funded programs and training included lithium-ion battery response training in Cass County, carbon monoxide training to East Chicago residents and CPR and AED training for residents and first responders in Carroll County.

Last year’s grant recipients included:

• Cass County Emergency Management Agency – Lithium-Ion Battery Response Training

• Elkhart County Emergency Management Agency – Safety Education Events

• St. John Volunteer Fire Department – Carbon Monoxide Safety Blitz

• Boys & Girls Club of White County – First Aid, CPR and AED Training

• Lutheran Social Services of Indiana – Gear Up for Safety Program

• Early Childhood Alliance – AED Trainers and Machines for Learning Programs

• South Haven Fire Department – CO Recognition and Safety

• Carroll County Emergency Management Agency – CPR/AED Training for Public and 1st Responders

• Metz Volunteer Fire Department – Safety Education Events

• Rensselaer Fire Department – NWI Live Firefighter Training

Dunebrook Inc. – Public Education Program

• Town of Cedar Lake/Cedar Lake Police Department

• East Chicago Fire Department – Carbon Monoxide Safety Education

• United Way of Miami County – School Resource Officers New Firearms Training

• YMCA Northeast Indiana – YWCA Northeast Indiana’s Community Education Training & Safety Program

• Indiana Arborist Association – Indiana Tree Climbing Competition Safety Day

Grant opportunities will include, but are not limited to, community and youth public safety education programming, training for first responders, police, and fire department, fire and carbon monoxide safety programs, education, training in the prevention of damage to underground natural gas lines and child-related safety education.

Grant funding is not intended to cover the purchase of equipment other than tools needed to support public safety education programs and training.

Organizations with a mission to support public safety education and training must apply online through NIPSCO’s Your Cause portal.

Documents to submit with a grant request include:

• Defined project goals

• Defined alignment with project and community priorities

• Detailed project description including amount requested, scope of project and community impact

• Overview of how support will be recognized (press release, social media, website etc.) and how it will benefit your organization

To learn more and apply, please visit NIPSCO.com/SafetyGrant.