NIPSCO provides energy efficiency tips to celebrate Energy Efficiency Day

October 4 marks Energy Efficiency Day, and NIPSCO is reminding customers that small changes around the house can have big energy savings during the colder months ahead.

Natural light is a source of free heat that many homes overlook. Leave your curtains open during the day to allow your rooms to absorb some warmth. Furthermore, natural light has physiological benefits – it improves your vision, helps you sleep, and can improve your mood. Turn back the thermostat: First and foremost, be cautious of how high you set the thermostat temperature during the winter. Your energy bills will rise as you use more heat, especially if it is competing with colder outdoor temperatures. You’ll also make your heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system work harder, perhaps shortening its lifespan. Turn down the thermostat a few degrees if you’re looking for strategies to save energy.

help save energy and avoid scalding.

Schedule your annual furnace tune-up, ideally before the first cold weather arrives. A licensed HVAC technician can make sure your furnace is clean and safe before its season long workout. Buy ENERGY STAR products – Look for ENERGY STAR labels when purchasing new electronics. These products have been certified as high-efficiency and low-energy, consuming up to 65 percent less energy than non-certified alternatives.

Beyond these helpful tips, NIPSCO offers a range of programs designed to help customers save energy and money, including rebates, home energy assessments, an online marketplace and more.

For more information on NIPSCO Energy Efficiency programs and tips, visit NIPSCO.com/SAVE.

