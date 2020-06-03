Nipsco names Mike Hooper as company president

Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), announced on May 2, 2020 that Mike Hooper has been named senior vice president and president of NIPSCO, responsible for delivering safe and reliable service to the nearly 1.2 million electric and natural gas customers across northern Indiana.

Hooper will take on the role as the head of NIPSCO effective June 1, following Violet Sistovaris. Having served as the company’s president since 2015, Sistovaris will be transitioning into an expanded role at NiSource, based in Indiana.

“As we look to further our efforts to enhance service and safety to the communities we serve, I am confident in Mike’s experience and proven leadership to sustain our core commitments to customers,” said current NIPSCO President Violet Sistovaris. “From our long-term electric generation plans to the improvements we’ve instituted in our operations, outage response and customer communications areas, I am proud of the progress we’re making, and I look forward to the continued growth of the organization under Mike’s leadership.”

Hooper joined NIPSCO in 2011 and most recently served as the company’s senior vice president of regulatory and legislative affairs and strategy.

During his time at NIPSCO, he also served as senior vice president of electric operations and vice president of major projects.

His career also includes 15 years with American Electric Power (AEP) in a variety of operational and major projects roles and responsibilities.

Hooper earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the West Virginia Institute of Technology (Montgomery, W.Va.). Additionally, he is a licensed project management professional and a graduate of the Strategic Leadership program from the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University (Columbus, Ohio).

Beyond his leadership roles in state and national industry associations, Hooper is focused on the local community, serving on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Indiana. Hooper and his family reside in Valparaiso.

About NIPSCO

Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), with headquarters in Merrillville, Indiana, has proudly served the energy needs of northern Indiana for more than 100 years.

As Indiana’s largest natural gas distribution company and the second-largest electric distribution company, NIPSCO serves approximately 810,000 natural gas and 460,000 electric customers across 32 counties. NIPSCO is part of NiSource’s (NYSE: NI) seven regulated utility companies. NiSource is one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 4 million natural gas and electric customers through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. More information about NIPSCO and NiSource is available at NIPSCO.com and NiSource.com.