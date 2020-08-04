NIPSCO makes flexible options and assistance funds available beyond Aug. 14

With the statewide moratorium on disconnecting electric and natural gas service during the COVID-19 pandemic scheduled to end August 14, NIPSCO is committed to assisting and providing its most flexible payment plan options to help those in need.

NIPSCO voluntarily suspended late payment charges and shutoffs for nonpayment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic for all customers beginning in early March, prior to the moratorium. And, although the number of customers who are behind on their bill is less than last year at this same time, the amount owed by some customers has accumulated and there are many who still need help.

“For those who may still be facing financial hardships due to COVID-19 or other reasons, assistance is available now and after the moratorium, to help them manage their energy bills,” said Nick Meyer,

NIPSCO vice president of communications and external affairs. “Our goal is to ensure our customers continue having safe, reliable energy after the moratorium lifts and we intend to offer our most flexible payment options suitable for our customers’ individual financial situations.”

Customers experiencing financial challenges are encouraged to explore the options available to them, including:

Payment Agreement: NIPSCO has expanded its flexible payment arrangements to allow customers to spread their past due balance over six months by paying a portion of their past due balance, plus current charges incurred. Customers can learn more and enroll at NIPSCO.com/paymentplans.

Partial Payment Plans: NIPSCO offers payment plans that will help customers make smaller, more manageable payments now to make it easier to bring their account current in the future. Customers can visit myaccount.nipsco.com to review available payment plans. NIPSCO’s customer care team will also work with customers to set up a personalized payment plan.

Customers can call 1-800-4-NIPSCO (1-800-464-7726) to discuss options.

Local, State and Federal Assistance: Customers that have been directly impacted by COVID-19- related job loss or hardship, can visit NIPSCO.com/Assistance to find additional resources or call their local community action agency or Energy Assistance Program (EAP) agency or Township Trustee’s office. These agencies can help customers access local and federal assistance including the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Applications are being accepted through July 31, 2020.

For more information on billing options and payment assistance, visit NIPSCO.com/PaymentAssistance or call 1-800-4-NIPSCO (1-800-464-7726).

In addition to several payment assistance options, NIPSCO offers a variety of energy efficiency programs to help lower energy usage and bills. Visit NIPSCO.com/Save for more information on available programs and other ways to save.