NIPSCO, EDP Renewables to bring Wind Farm and Solar Park to Northwest Indiana

EDP Renewables SA (EDPR), through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), and Northern Indiana Public Service Company, LLC (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), have executed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and a Build & Transfer Agreement (BTA) for two renewable energy projects in Indiana. The PPA will enable the construction of the 204 megawatt (MW) Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm in White County (this PPA is included in the announcement EDPR issued on March 1, 2021).

NIPSCO has purchased the full capacity of power at the project, which is expected to become operational in 2023. The BTA will allow for the construction of the 200 MW Indiana Crossroads Solar Park in White County, which is anticipated to become operational in 2022. NIPSCO will enter into a joint venture once construction is complete.

Today’s announcement signifies EDPR NA and NIPSCO’s continued commitments to cost-effective and reliableenergy growth in Indiana and directly aids in the state’s transition to clean energy. The agreements also mark the third and fourth projects EDPR NA and NIPSCO have partnered on together, previouslyexecuting BTAs for two other wind farms in White County: the 302 MW Indiana Crossroads I Wind Farm, currently under construction, and the 102 MW Rosewater Wind Farm, which is now fully operational. White County continues to reap the economic benefits afforded by renewable energy projects.

“White County residents continue to see benefits from local wind and solar energy projects in the form of low-cost electricity, increased economic activity, and additional revenuefor public services – all of which are critical for the community,” said Gayle Rogers, White County Auditor. “We welcome these newest renewable energy projects to keep White County leading the way on clean energy development in the heart of Indiana.”

EDP Renewables is the largest operator of wind farms in the state, with 1,001 MW of operational capacity. The addition of Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm, along with EDPR NA’s 200 MW Headwaters II Wind Farm and 200 MW Riverstart Solar Park, both under construction in Randolph County, will soon propel the company’s operational generation to 1.6 gigawatts (GW) in Indiana, which is enough energy to power the equivalent of more than 410,000 average Indiana homes. With the inclusion of the three projects EDPR NA and NIPSCO have partnered on through BTAs, EDPR NA has developed a total of approximately 2,200 MW of renewable energy projects in the state.

“EDP Renewables is proud to work with NIPSCO to bring two more projects to White County, which are not only critical to the success of clean energy in Indiana, but forthe state’s economy as a whole,” said Miguel Prado, EDP Renewables North America CEO. “EDPR NA is committed to accelerating the current energy transition in Indiana that is creating economic growth, attracting new businesses, and positioning the state at the forefront of renewable energy innovation.”

The Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm and Indiana Crossroads Solar Park add to 11 renewable energy projects previously announced as part of NiSource’s customer-centric “Your Energy, Your Future” initiative, which includes the generation transition plan at NIPSCO. The NIPSCO projects include a combination of similar joint ventures and power purchase agreements. The company plans to be coal-free by 2028, adding a combination of cleaner energy sources to its existing portfolio of natural gas and hydroelectric generation. NIPSCO’s industry-leading generation transition will deliver a more affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy mix for NIPSCO customers for years to come – saving customers $4 billion over the long term.

“NIPSCO is dedicated to working with experienced energy developers like EDP Renewables who share our long-term vision of a cleaner, more affordable, and reliable energy future,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO President. “Today’s announcement is another significant step in making our customer-focused ‘Your Energy, Your Future’ plan a reality.”

NIPSCO is requesting the addition of these new projects to its supply portfolio in filings with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. Customers can learn more about NIPSCO’s “Your Energy, Your Future” plans and the latest information at NIPSCO.com/future