Nippon Steel Vice Chairman and Gary Mayor announce $1 Billion investment pending US Steel deal

Gary Mayor Eddie Melton and Nippon Steel Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori at a news Conference on Thursday, December 12, 2024 regarding the pending sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel. Mayor Melton read from a letter sent to President Joe Biden in support of the sale written by Congressional Black Caucus members Reps. Bennie Thompson and Maxine Waters. (Photo courtesy City of Gary)

On December 12, with local steelworkers in attendance, Mayor Eddie D. Melton of Gary, along with Representative Director and Vice Chairman of Nippon Steel Takahiro Mori, held a press conference regarding the pending sale of U.S. Steel to Nippon Steel. During the press conference, Vice Chairman Mori announced a commitment to invest $1 billion dollars in the Gary Works location should the deal be approved. Additionally, Mayor Melton read a letter in support of the pending sale written by Congressional Black Caucus members Bennie Thompson and Maxine Waters.

“For years, the city of Gary has shouldered the economic and environmental consequences of US Steel’s operations, enduring divestment, job losses, and diminished community investment.” stated Mayor Melton as he read from the letter. “The steel industry’s decline has left a lasting mark on Gary, where citizens deserve security and assurance that their quality of life will not be further jeopardized.”

Mayor Melton expressed gratitude to the following members of the Congressional Black Caucus for their unwavering support of American steelworkers and the pending deal: Congressman Jim Clyburn, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and Congressman Bennie Thompson.

Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori flew in from Japan to speak at the press conference.

“I’m pleased to be here today in Gary to tour the city and speak with employees about the important role that Gary Works will play in our vision. I want to thank Mayor Melton for his partnership and advocacy on behalf of his constituents, and the talented workers at Gary Works for their continued dedication to U.S. Steel’s mission,” stated Nippon Vice Chairman Mori.

Mayor Melton urged President Biden to approve the deal before the end of his term, highlighting recent discussions with Nippon Steel. In those discussions, the company demonstrated a firm commitment to the workers and families of Gary.

Nippon Steel pledged to honor the collective bargaining agreement with the United Steelworkers of America (USWA) and committed to negotiating in good faith for the long term. During the press conference, Nippon again affirmed its dedication to addressing the concerns raised by USWA International President David McCall.

“Nippon Steel will protect and grow U. S. Steel to secure a prosperous future for its employees, customers, and communities. Gary Works has been central to the company’s history and success, and we have already committed to nearly $1 billion in investments that are specifically earmarked to maintain and upgrade its facilities so that it can thrive for years to come,” stated Vice Chairman Mori.

Vice Chairman Mori announced that new investments would be made if the deal were finalized.

“Our investment commitments total no less than $2.7 billion. Among these, almost $950 million, nearly $1 billion will be allocated to Gary. “

U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt has warned that, without the successful completion of its proposed deal with Nippon Steel, the company may be forced to close several plants nationwide due to financial and operational challenges.