Nikisha Henderson’s Strength: Early Screening, Breast Cancer Advocacy

Nikisha said she dedicates this story to Flora, Kat, and Keturah, who fought the good fight and

to her mother, Linda, and friend Synethia, keep fighting!

As the pink ribbons of October unfurl across the country for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024, countless stories emerge of women whose journeys through breast cancer serve as beacons of hope, resilience, and advocacy. One such woman is Nikisha Henderson, a 45-year-old African American mother and CPS educator who is a breast cancer survivor, advocate, and an inspiring voice for early screening and treatment. Henderson’s battle began when she was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer, a discovery made during a routine screening—a moment that changed her life forever.

Henderson never imagined that the routine mammogram she scheduled would alter the course of her life. When the call came, informing her that the results showed a tumor, Henderson’s world stopped. “I was in shock. I didn’t want to believe it,” she recalls. What followed was a blur of doctors’ appointments, tests, and an overwhelming sense of fear. “You don’t think it’s going to happen to you. Then suddenly, your entire life changes in one phone call.”

Her family was equally devastated, though they remained a pillar of strength for Henderson. “My mom broke down. It was hard for her to see me go through something so life-threatening. But my family rallied around me. They were my rock,” Henderson says. Despite the emotional toll, she made up her mind to face her diagnosis head-on, but the decisions ahead were daunting.

For many women, particularly in communities of color, access to early breast cancer screening and healthcare education is often limited. Henderson recalls how, despite having a family history of cancer, she was unaware of the specific risks she faced. “Breast cancer wasn’t on my mind. I thought it wouldn’t happen to me,” she shared during a recent interview with the Crusader Newspaper.

Her story is one that resonates deeply with many African American women who are more likely to be diagnosed with aggressive forms of breast cancer, like Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), which disproportionately affects African American women. Fortunately for Henderson her cancer was caught during a routine mammogram.

“I was 37 when diagnosed, 38 years old when finally treated and cancer-free. I had DCIS Stage O with an estrogen receptor feeding my tumor growth. I didn’t have to be treated with chemo or radiation because of early detection before the age of 40. It was detected by a 3D mammogram, which, at that time, most insurance companies wouldn’t cover.”

One topic Henderson emphasizes today in her advocacy is the importance of knowing about breast density, which can significantly impact the effectiveness of mammograms. “I had dense breast tissue, something I didn’t understand at the time. Dense breasts can mask cancer on a mammogram, and it’s important that women understand this,” Henderson explained.

The Role of Breast Density in Breast Cancer

Breast density refers to the amount of fibrous and glandular tissue compared to fatty tissue in a woman’s breasts. According to a survey by Myriad Genetics, 63% of women are unaware that having dense breasts puts them at a higher risk for breast cancer. Dense breast tissue can make it harder to detect cancer on a mammogram since both dense tissue and tumors appear white. New FDA regulations, effective by September 2024, require mammography facilities to inform women if they have dense breasts and provide recommendations for additional screening methods, like ultrasounds or MRIs, for more accurate detection.

Henderson’s story stresses the significance of understanding breast density, particularly for women at higher risk of breast cancer. She advocates for genetic testing and encourages women with dense breasts to seek additional screening options beyond the standard mammogram. “Being proactive and knowing your risk could save your life,” she says.

According to the American Cancer Society and the CDC, regular mammograms starting at age 40 remain one of the most effective ways to catch breast cancer early. However, for African American women, who are often diagnosed at younger ages with more aggressive cancers like TNBC, it’s critical to start earlier, especially if there’s a family history.

New technologies like AI-assisted mammograms are being developed to predict cancer risks years before diagnosis. AI tools, like the one tested in a recent study published in JAMA Network Open, have shown promise in identifying cancers up to six years before they are detected through traditional methods. Henderson is excited about such advancements, but she stresses that education and access remain vital. “AI is a great tool, but women need to be educated on the benefits of early screening now, especially in underserved communities.”

The Decision for Immediate Reconstructive Surgery

“I had a 30% chance of reoccurrence without a double Mastectomy and a 1% chance of reoccurring with one because of the high level of estrogen in my body. My mother broke down but encouraged me to fight.”

Henderson chose to undergo a double mastectomy, a decision many women face when battling aggressive forms of breast cancer. But Henderson didn’t stop there—she opted to have immediate reconstructive surgery after the mastectomy. “I didn’t want to wait,” she explained. “I wanted to wake up from surgery feeling whole, like I hadn’t lost anything.”

Henderson’s decision to have reconstructive surgery immediately after her double mastectomy is one many women with breast cancer grapple with. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, about 40% of women who undergo mastectomy opt for breast reconstruction. There are multiple types of reconstructive surgeries available, including implants and tissue-based reconstructions. Immediate reconstruction is often chosen for emotional reasons, as it can help reduce the psychological impact of mastectomy by allowing women to avoid the physical appearance of missing breasts.

However, reconstructive surgery comes with risks. The procedure itself can lead to complications such as infection, implant rejection, or necrosis of the skin flaps. In Henderson’s case, while she initially felt empowered by the decision, complications arose. “I had so many surgeries because of complications. I had infections and healing issues, and I kept thinking, ‘Was this the right choice?’” she reflected.

Henderson’s experience isn’t unique. Studies show that up to 30% of women who undergo breast reconstruction experience some form of complication. Candidates for reconstruction are often those who are in good general health and have completed cancer treatments like chemotherapy or radiation, as these can impact healing. Henderson was a strong candidate, but complications still followed.

Nikisha Henderson

Choosing to Embrace “Flat and Fabulous”

By 2019, Henderson had had enough. After years of battling complications, she made the bold decision to have her implants removed. “I realized I didn’t need breasts to feel beautiful,” she says. “I chose to go flat, and it was the best decision I’ve ever made.” The “Flat and Fabulous” movement is a growing community of women who choose to forgo reconstructive surgery and embrace their bodies post-mastectomy.

Henderson’s decision to go flat became a pivotal moment in her journey as an advocate. She turned to her Instagram page to promote awareness and inspire other women to love themselves, regardless of their physical appearance. “I wanted women to see that they could still be fabulous without breasts. Society puts so much pressure on us to look a certain way, but I’m living proof that beauty comes from within.”

Her story has resonated with thousands of women, and she continues to use her platform to raise awareness about breast cancer, early screening, and body positivity. Her message is simple: “You are enough, just as you are.”

Throughout her treatment, Henderson leaned heavily on her support system—family, friends, and community organizations. “Cancer isn’t a battle you fight alone,” she says. This is a message she shares at various breast cancer awareness events.

Advocacy Through Henderson’s Lens

While breast cancer treatments have advanced significantly over the past decades, disparities in care and outcomes remain. African American women are 38% more likely to die from breast cancer than their white counterparts despite having a 5% lower incidence of the disease. This disparity is often attributed to a lack of access to healthcare, delays in diagnosis, and lower participation in clinical trials.

Henderson’s personal journey has made her a vocal advocate for change, focusing on the need for equal access to healthcare and genetic testing. “It’s not enough to know that you’re at risk,” she says. “You have to be empowered with the tools and resources to take action. Whether it’s through screening, knowing your breast density, or getting genetic testing, women need to be informed and proactive.”

The Road Ahead

As Henderson continues her advocacy work, she is determined to use her voice to help other women. She encourages women to get their annual mammograms, particularly if they are in high-risk categories. She also urges them to seek support through community organizations, support groups, and therapy to help navigate the emotional toll of a breast cancer diagnosis.

Henderson’s journey serves as a reminder of the power of early detection and the importance of knowing your risk. Breast cancer is a battle fought on many fronts, but through education, advocacy, and access to care, lives can be saved.

This October, as we reflect on Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Nikisha Henderson’s story is a testament to the strength of women, the critical need for early screening, and the importance of never facing breast cancer alone.

Honoring Henderson’s Advocacy

On November 1, 2024, Henderson’s advocacy work will be recognized at the 2024 STAYLIT Legacy Award Ceremony, hosted by True Believers Community Connections. This award, presented at their 11-Year Anniversary Gala at the Calahan Legacy Center in Chicago, honors individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities through advocacy, leadership, and service. For Henderson, the award is a testament to her resilience and dedication to inspiring other women.

“I never set out to be an advocate,” Henderson says. “But after everything I’ve been through, I feel like it’s my calling. If I can help even one woman feel empowered or encourage her to get that mammogram, then it’s all been worth it.”