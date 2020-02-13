Nike to partner with Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago to help refurbish basketball court and room areas on Chicago’s west-side

By Joseph Phillips

Sportswriter

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago in collaboration with Nike are

partnering to refurbish the Club’s basketball court, locker room and

game room areas for the center’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. location,

located 2950 W. Washington Blvd., on the Chicago’s west-side..

The club is located just 1.5 miles west of the United Center, and is

very excited to partner with Nike for the project.

As Chicago gets ready to welcome the basketball community for the NBA

All-Star celebration for the first time in 32 years this upcoming

weekend, Nike stated its goal is to celebrate the basketball culture

the city has already created while also furthering its commitment to

get kids active, provide access to safe sport and inspire the next

generation of basketball players in Chicago.

“The partnership also includes the introduction of the Nike All-Star

Academy that will provide on and off-the-court programming for club

members after the All-Star festivities leave town,” Nike stated.

According to Nike, the Refurbished basketball court is an extension of

the group’s partnership with Virgil Abloh and the NikeLab Chicago

Re-Creation Center c/o Virgil Abloh.

The Chicago-area native is designing the new court to help fulfill his

promise to the community when the space launched in May 2019.

The court highlights Nike and Virgil’s commitment to powering up the

community and shines a light on the city and youth of Chicago during

NBA All-Star 2020.

“This new court and programming not only extend our community work

from the NikeLab Re-Creation Center,” said Abloh. “They provide a

positive, free space for kids to engage in activities rooted in sport

that will lead to an active healthy lifestyle and teach teamwork and

the determination to succeed.”

The group held a press conference with members of the club on

Wednesday, February 12, to reveal the space and court.

The project finish date is to be announced. Exact specifics of the

project will be released early next week.

In addition to the new court, Nike All-Star Academy will also play a

role in the project:

“Nike is showing its commitment to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boys

& Girls Club location beyond NBA All-Star weekend with the launch of

the Nike All-Star Academy,” said Nike. “The Academy will launch after

All-Star and will allow members to learn through the game and beyond

the game with on-the-court skill-building and hands-on learning

off-the-court in the areas of sport design, sport science, journalism

and coaching.”

Nike said, the extension of the groups partnership with the Boys and

Girls Clubs of Chicago and the development of the Nike All-Star

Academy will serve as another example of the ways in which the company

is leading innovative community programming with local partners to

level the playing field for kids who face more barriers to sport and

play than others.

Photo credit: Nike and designer Virgil Abloh.

Photo caption: Nike x Boys & Girls Club logo as well as the stamp logo

that will be featured on the court.