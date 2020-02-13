Nike to partner with Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago to help refurbish basketball court and room areas on Chicago’s west-side

By Joseph Phillips
Sportswriter
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago in collaboration with Nike are
partnering to refurbish the Club’s basketball court, locker room and
game room areas for the center’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. location,
located 2950 W. Washington Blvd., on the Chicago’s west-side..
The club is located just 1.5 miles west of the United Center, and is
very excited to partner with Nike for the project.
As Chicago gets ready to welcome the basketball community for the NBA
All-Star celebration for the first time in 32 years this upcoming
weekend, Nike stated its goal is to celebrate the basketball culture
the city has already created while also furthering its commitment to
get kids active, provide access to safe sport and inspire the next
generation of basketball players in Chicago.
“The partnership also includes the introduction of the Nike All-Star
Academy that will provide on and off-the-court programming for club
members after the All-Star festivities leave town,” Nike stated.
According to Nike, the Refurbished basketball court is an extension of
the group’s partnership with Virgil Abloh and the NikeLab Chicago
Re-Creation Center c/o Virgil Abloh.
The Chicago-area native is designing the new court to help fulfill his
promise to the community when the space launched in May 2019.
The court highlights Nike and Virgil’s commitment to powering up the
community and shines a light on the city and youth of Chicago during
NBA All-Star 2020.
“This new court and programming not only extend our community work
from the NikeLab Re-Creation Center,” said Abloh. “They provide a
positive, free space for kids to engage in activities rooted in sport
that will lead to an active healthy lifestyle and teach teamwork and
the determination to succeed.”
The group held a press conference with members of the club on
Wednesday, February 12, to reveal the space and court.
The project finish date is to be announced. Exact specifics of the
project will be released early next week.
In addition to the new court, Nike All-Star Academy will also play a
role in the project:
“Nike is showing its commitment to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boys
& Girls Club location beyond NBA All-Star weekend with the launch of
the Nike All-Star Academy,” said Nike. “The Academy will launch after
All-Star and will allow members to learn through the game and beyond
the game with on-the-court skill-building and hands-on learning
off-the-court in the areas of sport design, sport science, journalism
and coaching.”
Nike said, the extension of the groups partnership with the Boys and
Girls Clubs of Chicago and the development of the Nike All-Star
Academy will serve as another example of the ways in which the company
is leading innovative community programming with local partners to
level the playing field for kids who face more barriers to sport and
play than others.
Photo credit: Nike and designer Virgil Abloh.
Photo caption: Nike x Boys & Girls Club logo as well as the stamp logo
that will be featured on the court.
