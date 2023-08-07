Night Out Celebration in Gary set for August 8th

Community invited to Rally at the RailCats Stadium

Project, Outreach, and Prevention (POP) in conjunction with the Gary Police Department is collaborating with a host of community partners to host National Night Out at the Gary RailCats Stadium, 1 Stadium Plaza, on Tuesday, August 8th from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CST. Other event collaborators include the City of Gary, the Boys and Girls Club, the Gary Community School Corporation, Gary Southshore RailCats, Gary Public Transportation Corporation, Lake County Juvenile Detention City among others.

National Night Out is an initiative designed to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. On August 8th, families, youth and law enforcement will come together to promote safety, unity and camaraderie.

This year’s theme is “Uplifting our Youth” with event highlights including performances by local youth talent, Gary’s own DJ KCeaser, a Michael Jackson Impersonator, bouncy houses, food, giveaways and more.

The Gary Police Department will have helicopters on display as well as its K-9 Unit and motorcycles. The Gary Fire Department will offer fire safety demonstrations, and the Gary EMS team will work with POP Founders Drs. Michael McGee and Reuben Rutland to provide “Stop the Bleed” demos and Hands-only CPR demonstrations. Information will also be provided on violence prevention and safe storage of guns to protect youth and their families. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over the age of 25.

For more information about Gary’s National Night Out celebration, contact Dr. McGee at [email protected].