NICTD President to Address Gary Chamber Luncheon

The Gary Chamber of Commerce will hold its Monthly General Membership Meeting and Luncheon on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. at The Chateau Banquets, 530 W. 61st Avenue, Merrillville, Ind. The event will feature Michael Noland, President of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), which operates as the South Shore Line, as the guest speaker.

As President and Chief Executive Officer of NICTD, Noland oversees the day-to-day operations of the South Shore Line, which spans a 90-mile route from South Bend to Millennium Station in Chicago. Noland will provide an update on the South Shore Line Rail Projects, including the highly anticipated Double Track Project, and discuss its potential benefits for businesses and the broader economic development of the region.

The luncheon costs $25 per person. To reserve a seat, call the Chamber office at (219) 885-7407. Payment is required in advance, and American Express, MasterCard, and Visa credit and debit cards are accepted.

Networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., so attendees are encouraged to bring their business cards. Luncheon sponsorship opportunities are also available.