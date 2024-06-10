Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
NICTD President to Address Gary Chamber Luncheon

The Gary Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Project Outreach and Prevention (POP), Positive Approach to Teen Health (PATH), and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) will in honor of National Safe Schools Week host a Gun Safety Rally including an All-Star basketball game with Project Swish from Chicago. They will also be gathering 1,500 student leaders from Gary West Side, Merrillville, Hammond Central and East Chicago Central who have committed to attend this event. Many other students will also be encouraged to attend. Important to note is that there will be a Gun Turn-in Program organized in conjunction with Police Departments from Gary, Merrillville, East Chicago and Hammond. In addition to ridding our streets of deadly weapons, added incentives to do so will include raffles for premium seat Chicago Bulls tickets, $1,000 in cash, Business Gift Cards, Gas Cards, Grocery Cards, Restaurant Cards and other prizes. They will have various motivational speakers who include Dr. Michael McGee founder of POP, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Agents, Anti-Bullying, and the founder of Swish who will keynote and present on the topics of mental health and violence prevention. The public is asked to come out, support, help sponsor prizes and otherwise show support to help the organization help students and communities in Northwest Indiana. As a part of the donation(s) a business gains the opportunity to be highlighted during the massive media blitz that consists of Print, Television, P.S.A’s on 106.3 FM, Gospel 102.3 and on Power 92.

The Gary Chamber of Commerce will hold its Monthly General Membership Meeting and Luncheon on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. at The Chateau Banquets, 530 W. 61st Avenue, Merrillville, Ind. The event will feature Michael Noland, President of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), which operates as the South Shore Line, as the guest speaker.

As President and Chief Executive Officer of NICTD, Noland oversees the day-to-day operations of the South Shore Line, which spans a 90-mile route from South Bend to Millennium Station in Chicago. Noland will provide an update on the South Shore Line Rail Projects, including the highly anticipated Double Track Project, and discuss its potential benefits for businesses and the broader economic development of the region.

The luncheon costs $25 per person. To reserve a seat, call the Chamber office at (219) 885-7407. Payment is required in advance, and American Express, MasterCard, and Visa credit and debit cards are accepted.

Networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., so attendees are encouraged to bring their business cards. Luncheon sponsorship opportunities are also available.

