NHL’s Matt Irwin retire in the month of November

The NHLPA announced Matt Irwin will retire from the National Hockey League following 10 NHL seasons and 461 regular-season games.

Born in Victoria, British Columbia, Irwin earned his spot in the NHL as an undrafted free agent and started his career with the San Jose Sharks, where he would play three seasons, added the NHLPA.

The NHLPA said Irwin suited up for six teams and made 47 postseason appearances over the course of his NHL career before signing as a free agent in 2023 with Vancouver, where he would play 65 games and tally 16 points as an alternate captain for his home province Abbotsford Canucks in the American Hockey League.

Prior to reaching the NHL, Irwin was a standout blueliner in the British Columbia Hockey League, twice being named best defenseman in the Coastal Conference as a member of the Nanaimo Clippers (2006-07, 2007-08), according to the NHLPA.

The NHLPA said his development continued when he accepted a scholarship to play NCAA Division I hockey at University of Massachusetts Amherst in the Hockey East conference.

He competed the next two seasons there before starting his professional journey in the professional ranks of the American Hockey League with the Worcester Sharks after signing a two-year contract with San Jose on March 23, 2010. In 2011-12, Irwin played 71 games for Worcester and posted 42 points (11 goals, 31 assists) to finish the season leading his team and all AHL defenseman in shots on goal (209) while being named to the 2012 AHL Eastern All-Star team. Irwin would then sign another one-year contract with San Jose followed by a two-year extension in 2012-13, added the NHLPA.