NHL names Blackhawks sensation Connor Bedard “Rookie of the Month”

In recent news, Chicago Blackhawks center and NHL sensation Connor Bedard was named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for November.

According to the Blackhawks, Bedard edged Calgary Flames center Connor Zary (3-7-10 in 13 GP); Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Dmitry Voronkov (3-6-9 in 15 GP); Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (3-5-8 in 12 GP) and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (4-2-0, 1.70 GAA, .926 SV percent, 1 SO) for the honor.

The 18-year-old Bedard, who also placed among the leading November rookies in shots on goal (2nd; 37), assists (t-2nd; 6) and average time on ice (4th; 19:03), found the scoresheet in eight of his 12 appearances.

That included all five of his contests as a visitor, extending his road-point streak to seven games dating to October 27 (7-4-11), a run surpassed by only one other 18-year-old in League history.

Bedard also recorded his first career multi-goal/point performance (as well as his first career game-winning goal) with 2-2-4 on November 9 at TBL.

At 18 years, 115 days, he became the third-youngest player in NHL history to produce a four-point game, behind Ted (18 years, 27 days; 1-3-4 on January 8, 1944 w/TOR) and Bep Guidolin (18 years, 58 days; 1-3-4 on February 5, 1944 w/BOS).

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft paces rookies in goals (10), points (18) and shots on goal (65) through 21 total contests this season (10-8-18).

He is the first Blackhawks player to earn “Rookie of the Month” honors since Dominik Kubalik in January 2020 and joins Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (October) as a recipient in 2023-24. Bedard led all League rookies with six goals and 12 points in 12 games.

The center became the fourth Blackhawks rookie over the past 40 years to record back-to-back, multi-goal games on November 9 and 12, while he’s the seventh 18-year-old in NHL history to do so, according to the Blackhawks.