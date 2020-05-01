NHL and EA Sports to host E-gaming event for COVID-19 relief

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Writer

With seven teams in Canada and 24 teams in the United States, the National Hockey League’s (NHL) 31 teams will take their shot in the virtual world by hosting its first ever NHL Player Gaming Challenge during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to an NHL announcement on April 23, nearly 50 NHL Players will represent all teams in a Head-to-Head Series in the EA SPORTS™ video game NHL®20.

The league said NBCSN will broadcast the opening night matches beginning on Thursday, April 30. These tournaments are expected to run over a four-week period through the end of May.

The event, along with additional content, will also be available to watch on Sportsnet’s digital and social platforms, the NHL Network, and streamed on other NHL platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook Premiere and NHL.com.

The National Hockey League Foundation and Electronic Arts will donate $100,000 toward the CDC Foundation’s COVID-19 Global Relief Efforts.