NFL Network to carry a record 23 live preseason games in August

In a recent announcement by the National Football League, the NFL Network said it will look to carry a record 23 live preseason games in August.

According to the NFL Network, the group will air live preseason games on the NFL Network including first-time debuts of the 2021 First-Round QBs, Trevor Lawrence, Chicago Bears Justin Fields and QB Mac Jones.

The network’s live preseason schedule kicked off with eight Week 1 game starting Thursday, August 12, with rookie quarter- back Mac Jones’ debut for the New England Patriots against the Washington Football Team.

Week 1 preseason coverage continued Friday, August 13, with the Buffalo Bills at the Detroit Lions, followed by the Dallas Cowboys at the Arizona Cardinals. On Saturday, August 14, the Network will carry a quadruple-header of live Week 1 preseason games, starting at 1:00 PM ET with rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ debut for the Chicago Bears against the Miami Dolphins.

Saturday’s schedule continues at 4:00 PM ET with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Denver Broncos, followed by No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft Trevor Lawrence’s debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars against former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns at 7:00 PM ET.

The final game airs at 10:00 PM ET with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Los Angeles Chargers, marking the first game with fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium, site of Super Bowl LVI.

NFL Network’s Week 1 preseason live schedule concludes Sunday, August 15, at 1:00 PM ET with the Carolina Panthers visiting the Indianapolis Colts.

NFL Network’s live preseason schedule continues with eight Week 2 games, starting Thursday, August 19, with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the New England Patriots at 7:30 PM ET, and continuing Friday, August 20, with the Cincinnati Bengals traveling to face the Washington Football Team at 8:00 PM ET.

On Saturday, August 21, NFL Network carries a quadruple-header of Week 2 preseason games, starting at 1:00 PM ET with the Buffalo Bills traveling to face the Chicago Bears. Saturday’s quadruple-header continues with the New York Jets at the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET, the Detroit Lions at the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:30 PM ET and the Las Vegas Raiders at the Los Angeles Rams at 10:00 PM ET, and the New England Patriots at the New York Giants at 6:00 PM ET.

NFL Network’s Week 2 preseason live schedule concludes Sunday, August 22, with a doubleheader starting at 1:00 PM ET with the Cleveland Browns hosting the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the San Francisco 49ers at 7:30 PM ET.

Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams.

NFL Network’s live preseason schedule concludes with seven Week 3 games, highlighted by two triple-headers. The first triple-header kicks off Saturday, August 28, at 1:00 PM ET with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Green Bay Packers, followed by the Chicago Bears at the Tennessee Titans at 7:00 PM ET and the Los Angeles Chargers at the Seattle Seahawks at 10:00 PM ET.

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com- watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

On Sunday, August 29, NFL Network’s triple-header starts at 1:00 PM ET with the Jacksonville Jaguars traveling to face the Dallas Cowboys, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders at the San Francisco 49ers at 4:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET – Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions

NFL Network’s live Week 3 preseason schedule begins Friday, August 27, with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Minnesota Vikings at 8:00 PM ET.

Below is the 2021 Live Preseason Schedule courtesy of the NFL Network:

Week 1

Thursday, August 12

7:30 PM ET – Washington Football

Team vs. New England Patriots

Friday, August 13

10:00 PM ET – Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

Saturday, August 14

1:00 PM ET – Miami Dolphins vs. Chicago Bears

4:00 PM ET – Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings

7:00 PM ET – Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

10:00 PM ET – Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, August 15

1:00 PM ET – Carolina Panthers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 2

Thursday, August 19

7:30 PM ET – New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Friday, August 20

8:00 PM ET – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington Football Team

Saturday, August 21

1:00 PM ET – Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears

4:25 PM ET – New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers

7:30 PM ET – Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

10:00 PM ET – Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, August 22

1:00 PM ET – New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns

7:30 PM ET – San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3

Friday, August 27

8:00 PM ET – Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, August 28

1:00 PM ET – Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills

7:00 PM ET – Chicago Bears vs. TennesseeTitans

10:00 PM ET – Los Angeles Chargers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, August 29

1:00 PM ET – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys

4:00 PM ET – Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

6:00 PM ET – New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

*Live games on NFL Network will be blacked out in the participating teams’ over-the-air station markets.