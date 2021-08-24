NFL names Charlie Yook Media Executive Producer

By Joseph G. Phillips

Sports Editor

In an announcement on Thursday, August 19, the NFL named Chicago native Charlie Yook as Media Executive Producer.

Yook will be responsible for overseeing Los Angeles-based NFL Media Content. He will report to Senior Vice President, Head of Content, Mark Quenzel.

Yook previously led all NFL Network’s NFL Draft Coverage from 2014-21. The long-time producer and executive will be responsible for overseeing content produced by the NFL Media Group based in Los Angeles, which includes the NFL Network and the NFL’s digital properties.

Additionally, Yook will be responsible for managing the production of NFL Network’s studio and on-location event programming.

“We are incredibly excited for Charlie as he takes this next step in his career,” said Quenzel. “Throughout the years, Charlie has consistently proven to be a dynamic producer and hands-on leader with an incredible attention to detail and an inspired ability to connect teams, departments and platforms to produce amazing content. We are eager to see what this next chapter for the NFL Media Group brings under his leadership.”

Yook joined the NFL Network in 2006 and has overseen a number of key shows and events during his time with the network. Most recently, Yook led the network’s overall production of the NFL Draft, a position he has held since 2014. Yook’s involvement with NFL Network’s production of the NFL Draft began in 2007.

Additionally, Yook served in a variety of roles on the production side for NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning from 2009-15. Under his leadership, NFL GameDay Morning – the most comprehensive NFL pregame show on television – earned two Sports Emmy Award nominations in the category of Outstanding Studio Show – Weekly.

Yook’s work with NFL Network also includes being an integral part of the re-launch of NFL Network’s signature nightly show, NFL Total Access, in 2015.

Prior to joining NFL Network, Yook worked at FOX Sports Net as a show producer.

Yook graduated from Miami University in 1996 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism, and a double-minor in Spanish and Political Science.

NFL Media is comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL RedZone.

Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, fans turn to NFL Network to receive information and insight straight from the field, team headquarters, league offices and everywhere the NFL is making news. Launched in 2003, NFL Network gives fans unprecedented year-round inside access to all NFL events, including the Super Bowl, Playoffs, regular season, preseason, Pro Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend, NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine, Senior Bowl, league meetings, minicamps and training camps.

For fans on the go, all NFL Network programming can be streamed live through the NFL app and NFL Network app on smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TV devices (Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku and Xbox One). Access is available for NFL Network subscribers of participating TV pro- viders. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.