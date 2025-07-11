NFL Flag Football Camp Comes to South Side

|
By Crusader Staff
On Saturday, July 12, more than 100 youth will take the field at Ekerstall Stadium for a special one-day NFL Flag Football Camp led by former professional athletes committed to giving back to Chicago’s South Side.
Organized by Pastor Wayne L. Smith of New Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in Auburn Gresham, the free camp will welcome 110 boys and girls, ages 8 to 14, for a day of football fundamentals, mentorship, and community engagement. Smith, a retired NFL defensive end who played eight seasons with multiple teams, launched the event in response to the lack of similar programming in South Side neighborhoods.
“Too often, camps like this happen in the western or northern suburbs,” said Smith. “I wanted our youth to have the same access—right here in our own backyard.”
The camp will be held at Ekerstall Stadium, offering youth from underserved communities an opportunity to receive high-quality coaching from former NFL players while learning lessons in leadership, discipline, and teamwork.
This is more than just a football clinic. Organizers say the goal is to build character, spark inspiration, and create lasting memories for youth who may not otherwise have access to free, organized sports programming.
Parents are encouraged to attend and support the young athletes as they participate in drills, scrimmages, and mentorship sessions throughout the day.
Smith’s wife, who helped organize the event and shared the news with the Crusader, emphasized the behind-the-scenes dedication that went into making this day possible.
“This event is a labor of love and community pride,” she said. “Wayne has spent countless hours planning this, and we know how much it will mean to these children.”
Organizers are inviting media and community leaders to attend, interview participants, and witness firsthand the positive energy and impact this camp will bring to Chicago’s South Side.
For more information or media inquiries, contact New Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church or the event organizers directly.