NFL announces growth of Global Markets Program

Photo caption: NFL Logo

In May, the National Football League announced the growth of its Global Markets Program for year two. With new clubs and new markets set to participate in 2023, the group followed the approval of the International Committee at the 2023 Spring Meeting in Minneapolis.

According to the NFL, 21 clubs will now participate in the program in 2023 across 14 international markets, up from 19 participating clubs across 10 markets last year.

The Global Markets Program, launched in January 2022, was previously referred to as the International Home Marketing Areas Program. It grants NFL clubs access to international markets for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization activations as part of an important, long-term strategic effort to enable clubs to build their brands globally while driving NFL fan growth beyond the U.S.

Highlights for 2023 include:

FRANCE: The New Orleans Saints have been granted international marketing rights in France, the first NFL club to select and be awarded the French market, in what is also their first entry into the Global Markets Program.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND & NORTHERN IRELAND: The Pittsburgh Steelers have been awarded international marketing rights in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland to complement their rights in Mexico, which they received last year. Also granted rights in the Republic of Ireland are the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will expand their international rights beyond the UK for the first time.

GERMANY: The Atlanta Falcons became the fifth club to be granted international marketing rights in Germany, in what is the club’s first entry into the program. Three of the original clubs with rights in Germany, the Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, were granted rights in April to expand their presence beyond Germany to include Austria and Switzerland as part of the DACH region.

“We are thrilled to see the shared ambition of our teams in growing the NFL around the world, and this expansion demonstrates not only the momentum of the Global Markets Program as we head into year two, but the value the participating clubs are already seeing from this important initiative,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business, Major Events & International. “We know that global fandom is accelerated through direct engagement with our clubs and players, and we are excited to see the continued impact of this program to reach and engage more fans and grow our sport at every level globally.”

NFL clubs can apply for rights to selected international markets by submitting proposals for the International Committee to review each spring. Clubs are awarded rights for at least a five-year term through the program. During this period, a club has the rights to pursue activities in that international market that are largely consistent with what they can do in their home market.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to help grow the NFL internationally,” says Atlanta Falcons President, Greg Beadles. “The League and the clubs have put a lot of effort into cultivating fan bases overseas, and we are all seeing positive results from that effort. We view this as a long-term investment in continuing to grow the game of football and look forward to helping introduce America’s game to new audiences.”