NFL and Voldex team up for NFL Universe Football on Roblox 

In September, the National Football League and Voldex, a leading game developer on the Roblox platform, have teamed up to incorporate NFL intellectual property into NFL Universe Football, Voldex’s popular football experience formerly known as Ultimate Football.

This strategic collaboration will once again bring the authenticity and excitement of the NFL to Roblox’s 79.5 million daily active users worldwide, allowing them to experience their favorite NFL teams within the immersive and interactive environment of NFL Universe Football.

“The NFL has had a strong and consistent presence on Roblox since 2022 and teaming up with Voldex will enhance our ability to engage with the millions of Roblox users through exclusive NFL content,” said Ed Kiang, vice president of video gaming at the NFL. “NFL Universe Football will enable fans on Roblox to play as their favorite NFL teams and foster a deeper connection with the brand.”

Within NFL Universe Football, users will enjoy a fully customizable and immersive NFL football experience, where they can personalize their gameplay by unlocking and earning NFL-branded items.

Through completing in-game challenges, participating in special events and achieving milestones, users can collect exclusive NFL-themed gear and merchandise. These branded items allow users to showcase their team pride and style, adding a personal touch to their characters and enhancing their overall experience in the game.

Users will be able to participate in action-packed six-vs-six matches, sharpen their skills in practice mode, trade gear at the trade hub and play various match types in park mode.

“Partnering with the NFL is a significant milestone for us,” said Alex Singer, Founder & CEO of Voldex. “We are thrilled to bring the unparalleled excitement and prestige of the NFL to Roblox. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing our players with the most engaging and authentic gaming experiences.”