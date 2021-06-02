NFL and Reese’s Senior Bowl to host HBCU Combine

By Joseph G. Phillips, Chicago Crusader Sports Editor

The NFL, in collaboration with the Reese’s Senior Bowl, will host the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges & Universities) Combine in Mobile, Alabama. Times have yet to be announced.

“Throughout NFL history, HBCU athletes have exemplified a standard of excellence both on and off the field,” says Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

“The HBCU Combine is part of honoring that legacy and making every effort to accelerate exposure of HBCU draft prospects to all NFL clubs. The game is better when all have the opportunity to compete.”

Held at the University of South Alabama, the event will feature select players from the four HBCU conferences, which includes the CIAA, the MEAC, the SIAC and the SWAC conference. According to the NFL, other HBCU institutions will also be invited to participate in the event.

Taking their cues from the NFL Combine, the HBCU Combine will also include the gathering of comprehensive medical information, interviews, and on-field evaluations of football skills and acumen. Last year’s event, announced in February 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Reese’s Senior Bowl is honored to be collaborating with the National Football League to host the inaugural HBCU Combine in Mobile, Alabama,” said Reese’s Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy.

“Over the years, the Senior Bowl has served as a showcase for some of the top Black college football players in America, including seven of our game’s 56 future members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and this event will help many more HBCU players secure further attention and exposure from all 32 teams.”

An HBCU Scouting Committee, comprised of current and former league executives, will evaluate and select this year’s participants. The Senior Bowl will provide medical and football personnel to capture important pre-Draft information and deliver a world-class experience for HBCU pros pects.

The 73rd Annual Reese’s Senior Bowl will kick off on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Game time is 1:30 p.m. CT at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Joseph Phillips is a Chicago native, who has been a sports writer for over 15 years. He also hosts the SC Media News and Sports Network Q&A radio show on WHPK 88.5 FM Chicago. He can be reached at sports@chicagocrusader.com.