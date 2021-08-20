NFL and Amazon Web Services to launch AI Challenge

In August, the NFL and Amazon Web Services (AWS) will launch an AI Challenge to help Crowdsource Ways to Automate Player Identification using NFL Game Footage.

The NFL’s Digital Athlete initiative is designed to improve the long-term health and safety of players.

“This competition is foundational in helping identify each player’s risk to injury-causing events, especially when it comes to head health,” said Jeff Miller, NFL executive vice president overseeing the league’s health and safety programs.

“We are excited to enlist some of the most talented data scientists from around the world to help develop these solutions and meaningfully advance player safety.”

According to the NFL, new computer vision models created through the challenge will accelerate the NFL’s work with AWS to better understand and aim to reduce, injuries in the NFL. Prize money totaling $100,000 will be awarded to data scientists with winning models. The contest will be open through November 2, 2021.

This challenge is the next step in the NFL’s work with AWS to develop the Digital Athlete, a virtual representation of an NFL player that can be used to better predict and hopefully prevent player injury.

Last season, the NFL hosted its first computer vision competition, providing computer scientists NFL game data and challenging them to create ways to detect on-field helmet im- pacts. Nearly 7,800 submissions were received from data scientists around the world. Those solutions are now being used by the NFL and AWS in ongoing work on the Digital Athlete.