Next Man Up, A Spa For Men, Opens In Bronzeville  

Late last month, the Bronzeville community welcomed Next Man Up, an upscale male-focused spa located at 946 E. 43rd St. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, sponsored by Byline Bank, was attended by elected officials along with numerous Bronzeville area business owners, neighbors, clergy, family and supporters. Many of the ribbon-cutting attendees booked appointments immediately after touring the beautiful space. Guests appreciated the attention to detail throughout the spa including custom amenities, such as oversized massage tables for ADA guests.

Next Man Up is a full-service wellness spa providing men a total grooming experience like no other. Next Man Up provides a full suite of clinical and relaxation services, equipped to address medical- and health- related issues. Patrons of Next Man Up can enjoy haircuts, facials, massage therapy and nail care provided by licensed practitioners. Amenities include aromatherapy, lemon scented hand towels upon entry, customizable playlists, and an inviting environment allowing every guest to leave feeling totally relaxed and rejuvenated. Next Man Up offers a state-of-the-art steam room year-round along with a private rain shower stall. Although Next Man Up caters to men, women are also welcome to take part in the experience in the secure and private Women’s Suite. “My vision for the company is centered on creating a space where men can come to relieve stress and take a proactive approach in the investment of their overall health,” said Dr. Marva Lynn Cooksey, Next Man Up owner. In 2015, Cooksey received her diploma in clinic massage therapy from SOMA Institute and received advanced certificates in Prenatal Massage and Aromatherapy. Cooksey also holds a Doctorate in Pharmacy.

Next Man Up Spa is open Monday by Appointment Only, Tuesday – Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Thursday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The spa is closed on Sundays and holidays. For more information or to schedule your appointment, call 773-966-5268, email info@nextmanups.com or visit the website http://www.nextmanupspa.com.

