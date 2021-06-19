News from the Library of Congress Celebrating Juneteenth, Pride Month, & More!

Friends,

This June, we recognize several significant events and moments in our history, documented in the Library’s collections, when Americans have turned tragedies into opportunities to learn from the mistakes of the past or celebrate the progress we’ve made. Earlier this month, we commemorated the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, which was lost in our history books for far too long, but has now entered the national dialogue in a meaningful way. This week, we are observing Juneteenth – the annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865 – and that we now will celebrate as an official federal holiday. June is also Pride month, the celebration of LGBTQ+ Americans that has grown out of the pivotal experience of the 1969 Stonewall Riot. Caribbean-American Heritage Month is also observed in June, celebrating Caribbean-Americans’ countless gifts and contributions to our nation.

In each of these moments, we are collectively recognizing and discussing a more inclusive version of our shared history by telling the stories of all Americans. The Library of Congress has the resources to connect you with the past: photos of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the papers of gay rights activist Frank Kameny, a copy of the Emancipation Proclamation, an extensive collection of stories of “Slave Narratives from the Federal Writers’ Project,” diverse Caribbean-American recordings in the American Folklife Center and so much more.

The Library is committed to collecting, telling and sharing all of the rich stories that make our diverse nation great. History never stops, and at the Library of Congress, we invite you to discover new connections across our remarkable collections, which grow every day, along with our rich, living history.

Sincerely,

Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress