Newly elected Gary Mayor Eddie Melton to address Chamber Luncheon

Mayor-elect Eddie Melton

The Gary Chamber of Commerce will hold its first monthly General Membership Luncheon of the New Year on Monday, January 8, 2024, 11:30 a.m., at Marquette Park Pavilion, 1 North Grand Blvd., Gary. The featured special guest speaker will be the 22nd Mayor of the city of Gary the Honorable Eddie D. Melton.

Mayor Melton will share his vision for 2024 and give an overview on the opportunities on the horizon for the City of Gary, Northwest Indiana and the business community.

The meeting/luncheon is open to all interested parties. The cost is $50 per person. Call the Chamber office at (219) 885-7407 to reserve your seat(s) or table (s). Doors open at 11:00 a.m. for networking.