Newcity Halloween Family Festival

Enjoy a family-friendly afternoon at NEWCITY’s Halloween Family Festival featuring outdoor ‘trick or treating,’ train rides in the plaza, face painting, a balloon twister, photo opps, and fun games. Perfect for ghosts and goblins of all ages with costumes encouraged and a chance to win spooky prizes.

In addition, Skyline Pitch will be hosting a Heroes vs Villains complimentary soccer scrimmage on the 7th floor of the parking garage complete with a field, coaches, and a referee. Spooky décor treats and Halloween music will be available to enjoy. Participants will be able to jump in and out as they please- there’s no need to stay the entire time.

NEWCITY is an outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment complex located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago. Ideal for all ages, NEWCITY features a variety of community events, stores, restaurants, movie theater, grocery store and bowling alley. www.ExperienceNEWCITY.com

No weapon-like objects will be allowed on site. Hand sanitizer will be available at each station and all giveaways/goodies are “while supplies last.” Registration is required.

 

