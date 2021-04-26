New Zealand hit ‘The Bad Seed’ comes to Sundance Now with a twist

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

Simon Lampton (Matt Minto), a respected obstetrician, has a lovely home in Herne Bay with two daughters and a beautiful wife, Karen (Jodie Hillock), a well-organized mother and pillar of their community. Older brother Ford (Dean O’Gorman), once estranged and still rough around the edges, is staying in the spare room and appears to be the only outward disruption to Simon’s controlled life. But Simon has a secret—he’s having an affair with a beautiful young woman from one of Auckland’s seediest suburbs. When Julia Stevens, the Lamptons’ neighbor, is murdered in her own home, Detective Marie Da Silva (Madeleine Sami) starts focusing on the Lampton household, and Simon’s attempt to cover up his affair begins to unravel his carefully constructed life.

To add pressure, Roza Hallwright (Chelsie Preston Crayford), the wife of the soon-to-be next Prime Minister (Xavier Horan) has decided to make the Lamptons her best friends, ostensibly because Simon has contributed funds to her husband’s campaign, but she too has a secret that involves the Lamptons. As Detective Da Silva digs further, Simon’s world starts to crumble. But it’s going to take more than spadework to uncover that this fall from grace is no accident, rather a careful unpicking by someone Simon thinks he can trust.

There are deep-rooted secrets in every family. Based on a series of books by award-winning New Zealand author, Charlotte Grimshaw, “The Bad Seed” tells the story of two brothers who have raised themselves from the desperate days of their early childhood, only to have their newly ordered lives begin to fall apart when one becomes a suspect in a murder and the police investigation draws the household into a hurricane of scandal.

As the episodes play out, Simon begins to unravel, and his brother Ford starts manipulating his way further into the family. Their childhood had been nothing near ideal, and this starts to rear its ugly head. On top of this, Roza has a secret that will change Simon’s life forever—let alone all the murders that are occurring and leading unrightfully back to him.

As you watch this series, you grow to detest Ford, but Simon is no prize, either. Their father has been a wretched and abusive role model, so it’s easy to see how both of them could have gone astray. Ford is a jealous sort who has been estranged from his brother, but his recent breakup with his girlfriend has caused him to show up knocking on his brother’s door. But that knock is one that should have been ignored. However, Simon has made great strides in his life. With these trappings have come that age old issue—infidelity. So, at this point, a viewer can develop feelings for his innocent wife and two daughters who—from episode to episode—are pulled into a morass of deceit and the unknown.

Take a look at the trailer: The Bad Seed Official Trailer – YouTube. All five episodes of “The Bad Seed,” which is a great, quick series, will be available to binge on Thursday, April 29, via Sundance Now and the AMC+ streaming bundle.

For more information, visit SUNDANCE NOW | True Crime, Political Thrillers, and Dramatic Series.