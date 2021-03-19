New reforms coming to police throughout the state

By Patrick Forrest

A new piece of legislation has passed through the Indiana state senate with a unanimous vote that would enforce de-escalation training for officers, defines chokeholds as deadly force, criminally penalizes officers who turn off body cameras to hide unlawful behavior, and establishes safeguards against an officer trying to cover up past disciplinary actions.

The passage of House Bill 1006 out the Indiana General Assembly was pushed highly by the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus. The IBLC introduced their agenda to level the playing field and provide greater opportunity for Black and brown Hoosiers across Indiana.

“The Black Lives Matter Movement last summer sparked an important conversation about why Indiana must do everything possible to deliver equitable opportunities for our families, including Black and brown Hoosiers,” said John Zody, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party.

Zody went on to say, “The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus put this talk into action by passing House Bill 1006, and through their hard work and leadership on this effort, Indiana has now begun the process of leveling the playing field for all Hoosiers, and not just a few. There’s more work to be accomplished, but this moment is yet another reminder that when Hoosiers elect Democrats, stuff gets done.”

The bill would expand the conditions for decertification, making it possible when an officer is convicted of just one misdemeanor (current law requires it to be two or more or for it to be a felony conviction) and adds language that would allow for decertification if the officer has simply “engaged in conduct that would be a criminal offense” even if he or she has not been convicted of a crime.

Decertifying a police officer means he or she can no longer serve in law enforcement in the state.

“I think that is a very dramatic increase to the statute,” stated Rep. Gregory Steuerwald, R-Danville, who authored the bill.

The legislation would allow the decertification process to continue even if the officer has resigned or retired from his or her position.

“As a Black man in Indiana, seeing this proposal pass with overwhelming unanimous support gives me hope for our future, and I will continue supporting and fighting for legislation that works to improve our criminal justice system,” Senator Eddie Melton said in a statement.

Unlike many bills that have shown up across the country following a summer of reckoning surrounding police brutality, this one is also backed by law enforcement agencies as well as racial justice organizations.

In a statement, St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman said he supports the bill, which was also endorsed by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Indiana Sheriff’s Association.

“I welcome these new requirements and the transparency and trust they will create,” Redman’s statement read in part. “Our department is already in compliance with the requirements of HB 1006. Our entire department underwent de-escalation training during 2020. I have also enacted the use of BolaWrap to de-escalate unstable situations and have dedicated one of our officers to the daily assistance and handling of those with mental & emotional struggles and addictions.”

Earlier this month, the Black Caucus announced their legislative agenda that is forward-thinking and brings a hybrid approach of continuing the important conversations from the Black Lives Matter protests last summer. This includes measures like House Bill 1444, which would create a student support program for our Black, brown and underserved students at our schools.

This police reform bill now moves to the desk of Governor Eric Holcomb where it is expected to be signed into law.