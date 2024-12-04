New pre-apprenticeship program eases path for Gary residents to enter carpenter’s union 

This November marked the 10th anniversary of National Apprenticeship Week, a week-long observance organized by the Department of Labor. This celebration highlights how registered apprenticeships can help individuals gain valuable skills for high-paying jobs across various fields, including health care and construction.

With the promise of debt-free on-the-job training, admission into these apprenticeships can be competitive – with many trades extending chances to apply only once or twice a year. But a new, free pre-apprenticeship program launched this fall by the Center of Workforce Innovation, in partnership with Computer Skills & Training Center at Faith Community Center in Gary will give learners a simplified path into the carpenters’ union.

The core construction pre-apprenticeship program offered exclusively at 1351 W. 11th Ave. in Gary, Ind. offers students a guided pathway to obtain certification from the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER). This certification proves that recipients have met or surpassed industry standards for skills and competency, granting graduates automatic acceptance into the local carpenters’ union (IKORCC) apprenticeship program.

The lack of a high school diploma should not deter anyone interested in improving their career path. For students entering the program without a high school diploma, resources and supportive services are available to help students simultaneously earn their high school equivalency.

CWI manages WorkOne Northwest Indiana and Adult Learning Centers of Northwest Indiana and have partnered with Pastor Dennis Walton, founder of Faith Community Centers. The entities combined forces to develop a program to get more Gary residents into the skilled trades using Walton’s Computer Skills & Training Center, an approved training provider.

To obtain certification for the pre-apprenticeship program, Samantha Smith, director of Adult Learning Centers, submitted the application for approval. The team was quickly notified of Indiana Department of Workforce Development’s decision this September.

“Pastor Walton understands that workforce development is economic development,” said Smith. “He made the space and assembled the team to help individuals interested in careers in the skilled trades, with or without a high school diploma, a real opportunity to fulfill their dreams and improve their quality of life.”

CWI pre-apprenticeship graduates CWI pre-apprenticeship class center. (Photos courtesy CWI)

Those looking to learn more about this pre-apprenticeship training opportunity, contact Terry Sabbath at (219) 796-0142 or [email protected]