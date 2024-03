A fire broke out early this morning at Nicholson STEM Academy and it can no longer serve as a polling place for the 21st and 25th Precincts in the 16th Ward for the March 19th Primary Election.

Those precincts have been moved to the locations below:

16th Ward, 21st Precinct – NEW POLLING PLACE: Monteclare Englewood, 6332 S. Green St.

16th Ward, 25th Precinct – NEW POLLING PLACE: Hope Manor, 6002 S. Halsted St.

Please call 312.269.7976 with any questions.