New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church celebrates pastoral anniversary

The New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church

The New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church is celebrating the milestone 50th Pastoral Anniversary of the Rev. Dr. W. N. Reed.

Saturday, November 11

• 11:30 a.m. – Golden Jubilee Banquet, Chateau Banquet Hall, Merrillville, IN.

Sunday, November 12 –

• 11:00 a.m. – Worship Service, Special Guest: Pastor DeWan Bynum of Christian Valley Baptist Church

• 4:00 p.m. – Worship Service, Special Guest: Pastor Dwight Gardner, Trinity Baptist Church

Friday, November 17

• 7:00 p.m. – Worship Service honoring First Lady Rosetta Reed, Special Guest: Pastor R. E. Robinson, St. John Baptist Church in Gary.

Sunday, November 19

• 11:00 a.m. – Worship Service, Special Guest: Pastor Marcus Hurt, Sr., and the Praise House.

• 4:00 p.m. – Worship Service, Special Guest: Pastor Herman A. Polk, New Hope Baptist Church of Hammond, IN.

All worship services will be held at the New Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 1917 Carolina Street, Gary, Indiana.