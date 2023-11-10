Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Subscribe
The Crusader Newspaper Group

New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church celebrates pastoral anniversary

The New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church

The New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church is celebrating the milestone 50th Pastoral Anniversary of the Rev. Dr. W. N. Reed.

Saturday, November 11

• 11:30 a.m. – Golden Jubilee Banquet, Chateau Banquet Hall, Merrillville, IN.

Sunday, November 12 –

• 11:00 a.m. – Worship Service, Special Guest: Pastor DeWan Bynum of Christian Valley Baptist Church

• 4:00 p.m. – Worship Service, Special Guest:  Pastor Dwight Gardner, Trinity Baptist Church

Friday, November 17

• 7:00 p.m. – Worship Service honoring First Lady Rosetta Reed, Special Guest: Pastor R. E. Robinson, St. John Baptist Church in Gary.

Sunday, November 19

• 11:00 a.m. – Worship Service, Special Guest:  Pastor Marcus Hurt, Sr., and the Praise House.

• 4:00 p.m. – Worship Service, Special Guest:  Pastor Herman A. Polk, New Hope Baptist Church of Hammond, IN.

All worship services will be held at the New Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 1917 Carolina Street, Gary, Indiana.

Recent News

The Crusader Newspaper Group consists of two weekly newspapers in Illinois and Indiana featuring news, commentary, and lifestyle reporting geared toward the African American community.
Follow Us
Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube

Browse by Category

Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list to receives daily updates direct to your inbox!

© 2022 The Crusader News Group | Empowered by Digital Purpose
Scroll to Top