New Mount Moriah honors five men for their service

Photo caption: A MEMBER ACCEPTS his Youngest Father Certificate of Appreciation (left) from new Mount Moriah

members Reverend Carlos Reed and Marvin Lyles.

Although Father’s Day was last month, it’s always a good time to share news about individuals going above and beyond in service to others. The New Mount Moriah’s Love and Sunshine Ministry recognized five faithful and dedicated men this past Father’s Day. They were each showered with love in the form of Certificates of Appreciation and Visa gift cards for their services to New Mount Moriah’s members as well as to the community during COVID 19.

Some of the services they performed included providing updated CDC information; sanitizing microphones for singers and speakers; overall support for the members while the Word of God was going forth in the sanctuary, virtually, and on Facebook. The members said they thank God for Deacon Bruce Woods, Rev. Carlos Reed, Brother Dale Benton, Deacon Jose Reed and Pastor, Rev. Dr. W.N. Reed.

The presentation of the gifts was done by the New Mount Moriah’s Love and Sunshine members Geraldine Donald, Laura Crook, Maizie Faust, Gretchen Green, Odessa Harbin, Maggie McNair, Rosetta Reed, Jackie Rogers, Mary Taylor, Shirley Taylor, and Honey Bee Woods.