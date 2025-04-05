New millionaire in Illinois: Lottery player purchases winning Lotto Million 1 ticket online

Someone in Illinois has become a millionaire overnight! The lucky player purchased a Lotto Million 1 winning ticket online, worth a cool $1 million.

The winning online player matched all six numbers in Thursday’s Lotto Million 1 drawing to score the $1 million prize. The winning numbers were: 1-11-16-21-26-44.

The lucky winner has one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

This is the third Illinois Lottery player this year to win $1 million or more with Lotto. On Feb. 8, a player took home an impressive $10.4 million Lotto jackpot, after buying their winning ticket at a Mobil gas station in Des Plaines. Another lucky player snagged a winning ticket for the Lotto Million 1 drawing on Feb. 17.

Already this year, over 1.6 million winning Lotto tickets have been sold, with total prizes amounting to more than $18 million for Illinois Lottery players.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. As well as the regular drawing, Lotto offers two additional drawings: Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2. These are additional opportunities for players to match six numbers to win a $1 million prize.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

Lotto b-roll, produced by the Illinois Lottery, is available for the media; download here.

The Illinois Lottery is committed to providing players with tools and resources to support positive play. If gambling has become a problem for you or someone you know, call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). For more information, visit the responsible gaming pages on the Illinois Lottery website: Illinois Lottery Responsible Gaming.

###

About the Illinois Lottery

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed over $25 billion to the State’s Common School Fund in support of K-12 public education in Illinois since 1985. The Common School Fund is the Illinois Lottery’s primary beneficiary, receiving nearly 99% of Illinois Lottery proceeds. The Illinois Lottery also supports various specialty causes as described in the Illinois Lottery Law (20 ILCS 1605/21.4). For more information about the Illinois Lottery and the causes we support, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.