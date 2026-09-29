New Medicaid rules put medically frail patients at risk 

For Americans living with cancer, serious disabilities, chronic illnesses and other complex medical conditions, keeping Medicaid coverage may soon require more than proving that they are sick.

Under new federal Medicaid rules, some patients who appear to qualify as “medically frail” could also have to establish that their condition significantly interferes with their ability to meet new work or “community engagement” requirements.

That distinction is at the center of a federal lawsuit filed in Maryland by five Medicaid enrollees, national medical organizations and the City of Columbus. The plaintiffs contend the government has interpreted the medical-frailty exemption more narrowly than Congress intended, potentially putting seriously ill people at risk of losing coverage.

Beginning January 1, 2027, states generally must require certain adults covered through Medicaid expansion to demonstrate 80 hours a month of employment or other qualifying activities unless they fall within an excluded category. The law provides protections for people who are medically frail or have special medical needs.

The controversy is over who qualifies as medically frail — and how they prove it.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued an interim final rule requiring a person seeking the medical-frailty exclusion to have a qualifying condition and demonstrate that it significantly impairs the person’s ability to satisfy the community-engagement requirement.

That could matter to patients whose illnesses are unquestionably serious but whose ability to work cannot be reduced to a simple yes-or-no answer.

A person undergoing cancer treatment may be able to work during some periods but not following chemotherapy, surgery or hospitalization. Someone with diabetes may function normally when the disease is controlled but face serious complications when treatment is interrupted. A person with a significant disability may require extensive medical services even if some employment is possible.

The question is therefore not simply whether someone is seriously ill. It can also become whether the illness significantly impairs the person’s ability to satisfy the work requirement.

That additional test is what the plaintiffs are challenging. Their lawsuit argues Congress created a categorical exclusion for medically frail people and the administration does not have authority to impose another work-related test on that population.

For patients and families, determining medical frailty can translate into medical records, doctors’ certifications, deadlines and additional documentation. Health advocates warn that someone can qualify for an exclusion and still lose coverage because paperwork is incomplete or the system fails to recognize eligibility.

Those concerns become more serious when Medicaid pays not simply for doctor visits, but for services that make daily life possible.

For a severely disabled person requiring around-the-clock care, the loss of Medicaid-supported nursing assistance can affect an entire household. If a nurse normally covers even one or two shifts, losing that help can leave a parent or family caregiver responsible for continuous monitoring, feeding, medications and medical equipment.

The practical questions are significant: How does a caregiver work if no one is available to care for a medically fragile family member? And how does that caregiver sleep if the patient’s needs continue around the clock?

Navigating Medicaid was complicated long before the new requirements. Families often must understand eligibility notices, renewal dates, medical certifications and appeal rights while managing doctors’ appointments, prescriptions, hospitalizations and home care.

For a college-educated parent with internet access and the ability to challenge an incorrect decision, that process can still be daunting. For someone with limited literacy, unreliable internet access, language barriers or little understanding of Medicaid bureaucracy, another verification requirement can become a formidable obstacle.

That does not necessarily mean the person is ineligible. It may mean the person was unable to prove eligibility in the required manner or within the required time.

Jennifer Cannistra, executive director of the National Health Law Program, which is representing the plaintiffs, said additional forms and verification requirements create opportunities for mistakes and misunderstandings that can result in people losing coverage. The organization argues that previous work requirements caused some eligible recipients to lose Medicaid because of administrative barriers rather than actual ineligibility.

The medical consequences of an interruption can be substantial. People with diabetes, cancer, HIV, substance-use disorders, disabling mental health conditions and other serious illnesses may depend on continuous access to physicians, medications and treatment.

According to the lawsuit’s sponsors, a break in Medicaid coverage can mean missed appointments, unfilled prescriptions, delayed treatment and worsening illness, potentially resulting in more intensive and expensive emergency or hospital care.

The case, Taylor et al. v. Kennedy Jr. et al., is before the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. The plaintiffs include individual Medicaid recipients and several physician and health organizations.

The case could help determine how broadly the federal government may define medical frailty as states prepare to implement the new Medicaid requirements.

For patients with serious illnesses and disabilities, the larger issue is straightforward: A person’s need for health care does not disappear because a form was missed, a doctor’s letter arrived late or a government system failed to recognize a medical condition.

For some of America’s sickest and most medically vulnerable Medicaid recipients, proving their frailty may soon become nearly as consequential as the medical condition itself.