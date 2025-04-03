New Life Covenant Southeast Church to host “The Journey” Easter Experience 

Pastor John F. Hannah

Pastor John F. Hannah and the New Life Covenant Southeast Church are preparing for a major Easter celebration that aims to bring both spiritual renewal and practical support to the Chicago community. This year’s event will feature “The Journey,” a compelling, creative retelling of the story of Jesus Christ, paired with an Easter Eggstravaganza and a massive 40,000-egg giveaway aimed at alleviating the rising food insecurity on the South Side of Chicago.

Taking place over the Easter weekend, the church will offer two key events. On Saturday, April 19, 2025, the church will host its annual Easter Eggstravaganza, featuring Easter egg hunts for children, interactive games, crafts, face painting, and sweet treats. The festivities will serve as a fun-filled, family-friendly opportunity to celebrate the season.

The following day, Sunday, April 20, the church will hold “The Journey,” an immersive worship experience that is expected to attract over 10,000 attendees. The creative production will take participants through the transformative story of Jesus, from Heaven to Earth, Earth to Cross, Cross to Grave, and ultimately Grave to Sky, combining powerful worship with visual storytelling. In addition to the services, the church will distribute 40,000 eggs to local families following each service as part of the effort to support the community during difficult economic times.

The church’s outreach efforts are a response to the growing economic strain that many families in the area are facing. The 40,000-egg giveaway will provide essential resources in the form of Easter treats, but also acts as a symbol of the church’s commitment to caring for the broader community. Pastor John F. Hannah noted the church’s focus on serving families not only spiritually but also practically. “Inspired by our friend and fellow pastor, Charlie Dates, we’re honored to meet the needs of our people both spiritually and practically,” said Pastor Hannah.

This year’s initiative was inspired by a generous act of outreach from Pastor Charlie Dates, a longtime friend of New Life Covenant Southeast, who organized a citywide egg giveaway to support families in need. Following Pastor Dates’ lead, New Life Covenant Southeast is proud to continue serving the community, standing in the gap for the South Side of Chicago.

New Life Covenant Southeast is one of the largest urban churches in the United States, with over 30,000 members. Under the leadership of Pastor John F. Hannah, the church has gained a reputation for its dynamic worship, commitment to community engagement, and unwavering focus on transformation through faith, outreach, and excellence. The church’s Easter celebration reflects its deep commitment to serving both the spiritual and material needs of its congregation and the wider community.

