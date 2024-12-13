New laws take effect in 2025

With the new year quickly approaching, a number of new state laws will take effect. Nearly 300 laws will officially be on the books beginning Jan. 1 — from one that fights catalytic converter theft to another that makes it easier to cancel online subscriptions.

In the new year, victims of car theft won’t be on the hook for towing and storage fees, families can expect lower out-of-pocket EpiPen costs and more. The Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus outlined the top 10 laws affecting Illinoisans in the upcoming year. These include:

HB 2443: Insurers must now cover medically prescribed hearing aids and services for individuals of all ages, ensuring access to essential care.

HB 3639: Life-saving epinephrine injectors are now capped at $60 per twin-pack, making allergy care more affordable.

HB 4589: Recyclable metals dealers must track vehicle and part information for catalytic converters to prevent illegal sales.

HB 4911: Gym memberships can now be canceled online or via email if those options were used to join the contract.

HB 5561: Employees are protected from retaliation for exposing workplace practices they believe violate the law.

SB 2654: Vehicles that are stolen and later towed will not incur storage fees if recovered within seven days, and owners can retrieve essential items, like medical devices and textbooks.

SB 2764: Businesses offering free trials longer than 15 days must email consumers three days before the cancellation deadline.

SB 3201: Law enforcement will now be trained to better recognize and respond to individuals with autism.

SB 3471: Illinois drivers can now request free replacement plates if their license plates are stolen.

SB 3479: Businesses offering veteran or military benefit services for a fee must disclose all terms upfront.

A full list of laws that take effect Jan. 1, 2025 can be found here.