New law reduces state requirements for name changes

Sen. Ram Villivalam

To enhance protections for those seeking to change their name, State Senator Ram Villivalam advanced a measure out of the Senate to eliminate the requirement to publish a name change with a local newspaper.

“When someone is seeking a name change, whether it is to protect themselves from domestic violence or to affirm one’s identity, everyone deserves the right to do so without the burden of the cumbersome and expensive publication process,” said Villivalam (D-Chicago). “Additionally, by requiring residents to publish their name change, it relinquishes the privacy of such individuals and can be harmful to their safety or well-being.”

House Bill 5164 removes the requirement to publish a name change with a local newspaper, lowers the Illinois residency requirement to change a name from six months to three months, and establishes a procedure for someone to impound their court file to further protect the confidentiality of personal identifiable information.

As judges retain the discretion to allow someone to change their name, this measure would also clarify that if a court grants a motion to impound a file, such name change should be reported to the Illinois State Police. ISP must then subsequently update any criminal history transcript or offender registration for each person 18 years of age or older to include both the change of name and their former name.

Individuals with criminal history or debt transcripts would still be identifiable through driver’s license and social security numbers, as well as fingerprints.

“Our most vulnerable communities deserve to make changes to personal identifiable information in private and without worry of their safety or well-being,” said Villivalam. “By eliminating the requirement to publish a name change with a local newspaper, we are ensuring that our residents, such as domestic violence survivors, are safe and supported when seeking such change.”

House Bill 5164 passed the Senate on Sunday, January 5, 2025.