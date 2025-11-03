New immunotherapy shows promise for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month draws to a close, new research from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) is offering fresh hope to women facing one of the most aggressive and treatment-resistant cancers—triple-negative breast cancer.

Triple-negative breast cancer, or TNBC, represents roughly 10 to 15 percent of all breast-cancer diagnoses and occurs disproportionately among younger women and Black women. Unlike other breast cancers, TNBC lacks the three major hormone receptors—estrogen, progesterone, and HER2—that doctors typically target with modern drugs. Because of that, chemotherapy and radiation have remained the main treatment options for many patients, often with limited success.

Researchers at UCLA’s Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research have announced a breakthrough that could fundamentally change that equation. Their new therapy, called CAR-NKT cell therapy, re-engineers the body’s natural immune defenses to recognize and destroy triple-negative tumors from several directions at once.

In findings published in the Journal of Hematology & Oncology, the UCLA team explained that the treatment relies on a rare type of immune cell known as the invariant natural killer T cell, or NKT cell. Scientists modified these cells with a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) designed to detect mesothelin, a protein that appears on the surface of many TNBC cells and is linked to metastatic disease. Once equipped with the receptor, the NKT cells become highly efficient cancer-killers.

Dr. Lili Yang, senior author of the study and professor of microbiology, immunology, and molecular genetics at UCLA, said the goal was to build a treatment that works against multiple cancer defenses at once. “To finally have a therapy that shows superior cancer-fighting ability—and to be just one step away from clinical testing—is incredibly exciting,” Yang said.

The research describes a three-part attack. First, the engineered CAR targets mesothelin directly. Second, the NKT cells’ own natural-killer receptors recognize more than 20 molecular markers on tumor cells, making it almost impossible for the cancer to hide. Third, their specialized T-cell receptor clears out the immune-suppressing cells that tumors use as protection, reshaping the tumor micro-environment to favor healing.

In laboratory tests on tumor samples from patients with late-stage metastatic breast cancer, the CAR-NKT cells destroyed cancer cells in every sample examined while also eliminating the suppressive cells that shield tumors from immune attack.

Beyond the science, UCLA researchers highlight another breakthrough—accessibility. Most existing cell-based immunotherapies require collecting a patient’s own cells, genetically modifying them in a specialized facility, and reinfusing them weeks later. That process can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and is often too slow for patients with fast-spreading disease. The new therapy takes a different approach. Because NKT cells are naturally compatible with any immune system, they can be mass-produced from donated blood stem cells and stored ready for use. Each donation could yield enough doses to treat thousands of patients. Researchers estimate the cost per treatment could fall to about $5,000, a fraction of what current therapies demand.

UCLA’s work could also benefit people with ovarian, pancreatic, and lung cancers—diseases that share the same mesothelin protein target. With pre-clinical testing already complete for both triple-negative breast and ovarian cancers, the research team is preparing to submit an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to launch the first human clinical trials.

Funding for the project came from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine, the Department of Defense, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and several philanthropic foundations that support cancer research at UCLA.

For patients and families, particularly within African-American communities where TNBC strikes more often and progresses more aggressively, the study represents a promising sign of progress. It also underscores the importance of continued investment in equitable health research.

As October ends, the message from scientists and advocates alike is that awareness must extend beyond one month each year. Advances like this one remind us that every step toward earlier detection, better access, and more effective treatment can save lives.