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New Hampshire Avenue one of Gary’s most devastated neighborhoods

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Latest News
Gary’s Signature Marquette Park damaged by storms
Miller Beach’s roads off Oak Lane Blocked by Fallen Massive Trees
Award-Winning Stage Play “Beyond the Door”
New Kiyoshi Kurosawa film brings exciting samurai drama
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