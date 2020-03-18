New grants aimed at preserving Indiana women’s history

On March 10, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, who serves as chair of the Indiana Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, announced a new grant program that will give Main Street communities the opportunity to preserve locations that highlight women’s history across Indiana.

“We’re excited to provide a new way to empower Main Street communities to discover, preserve and activate locations that shine a light on women’s history in Indiana. We want to capture how women have led and shaped their cities and towns,” Crouch said. “The goal is to find the inspiring and hidden places and stories that can be shared for generations to come.”

Preserving Women’s Legacy Grants will support historic preservation work, public art and other projects that commemorate Indiana women’s history and promote visits to Main Street communities. These projects will provide a lasting legacy of the state’s commemoration of the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote.

The grants are a project of the Indiana Women’s Suffrage Centennial, presented by Indiana Humanities and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, and will provide matching funds of $15,000, to $40,000 to selected community applicants.

Main Street communities may apply for the grants through May 15 at the Indiana Women’s Suffrage Centennial website, www.IndianaSuffrage100.org. Projects should be tied to women’s history in Indiana but do not need to be related to women’s suffrage. Full grant guidelines are posted on the website.

Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities, said the women’s suffrage centennial provides the perfect backdrop to bring more attention to women’s history.

“We are humbled and proud to have this opportunity to fund and amplify the preservation of Indiana women’s history,” said Amstutz, who also is a member of the Indiana Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission.

“We’re delighted communities across Indiana will have the chance to receive funding to recognize their own momentous places and events.”

Indiana Humanities partnered with the Office of Community and Rural Affairs to design and administer Preserving Women’s Legacy Grants.

For questions about the grants, contact George Hanlin, director of grants at Indiana Humanities, at ghanlin@indianahumanities.org or call 317-616-9784.

About the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs

Under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, who also serves as the Secretary of Rural Development, the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs’ (OCRA) mission is to work with local, state and national partners to provide resources and technical assistance to assist communities in shaping and achieving their vision for community and economic development. For more information, visit ocra.in.gov.