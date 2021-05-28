‘New French Shorts 2021’ offer great pick of entertainment

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.

Music Box Theatre & Kino Lorber present the annual shorts showcase “New French Shorts 2021,” featuring some of the most exciting new cinematic voices from France, including the Oscar-nominated animated short “Genius Loci,” and César Award winners “And Then The Bear” and “So What If The Goats Die?” The film opens virtually via Music Box Direct on May 28, 2021

About “New French Shorts 2021:”

Back by popular demand! Boasting festival favorites from Cannes, Sundance, Berlinale and beyond, this feature-length program of delightful, funny, charming, and provocative French shorts is sure to fill you with joie de vivre. The program includes:

“Genius Loci” (dir. Adrien Mérigeau, 16 min.)

This Oscar-nominated short centers on Reine, a young Black woman and a loner. She sees within the urban chaos a mystical oneness that seems alive and guides her in her path to self-discovery and transformation.

“By A Hair” (dir. Lauriane Escaffre and Yvonnick Muller, 21 min.)

In three days, Elodie must take the hair removal exam for her beautician diploma. Her father would prefer she work with him in his butcher shop but loves her so much that when her friend doesn’t show up to be her model for the exam, he reluctantly takes her place… with hysterical results.

This short is so touching as it brings a daughter and her father closer, even though he would rather that she stay with him in his butcher store. She is caught in a tight spot, and in the end, he is a good sport to oblige her as she goes for her beauty certificate.

“Haute Cuisine” (dir. Merryl Roche, 24 min.)

Since Marie has joined the team at multi-starred chef Bruno Mercier’s restaurant, all she thinks about is improving herself. But Thomas, the sous-chef who manages the kitchen on a day-to-day basis, is wary of this possible rival. During her shift, Marie cuts herself, letting a few drops of blood fall into and mix with her sauce, giving new meaning to the term “blood rivals.”

Wow, to eat in a high-end restaurant is a joy and privilege for many. But in the restaurant featured in this short, many would be surprised at just what special “sauce” is going into their favorite delicacies. Marie is hard pressed to keep her job and just happens to figure out that the boss likes her dishes with a bit of her blood.

She is accused of using drugs, when another chef sees her in the coatroom using a syringe to expel more blood, as her dishes become more and more in demand. A gruesome look at such a great industry—fine dining!

“So What If The Goats Die?” (dir. Sofia Alaoui, 23 min)

Abdellah, a young shepherd living in the Atlas Mountains, is forced to brave the snow in order to get food and save his goats. Once he arrives at the village, he faces a supernatural phenomenon.

Abdellah works hard and is dead set on not going with the villagers who have been visited by some great unknown. He even loses his wife and family in the interim. But his faith will keep him strong.

“And Then The Bear” (dir. Agnès Patron, 14 min.)

In this fanciful animation, houses will burn through the night. Men and women will tremble. Hordes of children will come together and howl as they dance alone on the ashes like wild bears. It only takes one shout to wake them all from their slumber!

“Sukar” (dir. Ilias El Faris, 10 min.)

The beach in Casablanca is a playground for kids and the site of adolescent romantic encounters. But the police are always watching, and no forbidden temptation is permitted. When a fight distracts their attention, two young lovers seize the opportunity to kiss…

“Olla” (dir. Ariane Labed, 27 min)

Olla replied to an advertisement on a dating website for women from Eastern Europe. She has just moved in with Pierre who lives with his elderly mother. But nothing goes as planned.

Oh, Olla, Olla, Olla. She is just trying to perfect her standing in life, but she bites out a bit more than she is willing to chew when she agrees to be Pierre’s wife. It’s just too much, and the work isn’t quite what Olla expected. She does find a respite, so to speak, to earn some money, but entertaining a group of men who start catcalling her couldn’t have been in her plans either.

